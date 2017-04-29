Sometimes it’s hard getting started on remodel

Houzz When your rooms are in an open concept, be sure that each looks "great."

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things, and harder to see the ends.” — Joan Didion (1934-), American Journalist and Essayist, “Goodbye to All That”

If you watch television at all, you can’t help but run across the programs that offer decorating make-overs and how-to ideas. HGTV is a staple for those of us hooked on decorating and home improvement, and other networks offer their own programming. I have people say they watch certain shows, and because someone on that show prefers one style or another, they feel inclined to do the same.

And, if you go to the newsstand, there are probably 20 or more magazines offering the same advice. Each of these publications and programs gives its own spin on decorating, and we as consumers seem to have an insatiable appetite for it. So, the ideas keep coming.

I met a young couple recently who were buying their first house, and they had a lot of questions about where to start once they had the keys. And while they had been exposed to HGTV, they were unclear where to begin. This is what I shared with them.

The main thing to remember when you are getting ready to redo your whole house, your first house or just buy a new sofa or lamp is that you must have fun with the project, and contrary to some opinions, you must be happy with the results. This is your space, your life and your money.

The biggest objection to hiring a professional designer or decorator is that people are afraid the professional imposes his or her tastes on the consumer, and when the project is finished, it mirrors the professional’s tastes, not yours. Even if you are hiring a decorator or designer, know your style and likes and dislikes first. Take the time to get educated.

Before you start, do read magazines, do check out those television programs, do prowl around in stores and online, and arm yourself with as much information as possible. You also need to know your space. Measure, measure, measure. Exact measurements are a must if you are to have a successful project. Pay attention to where doors and windows, fireplaces, niches or any other architectural details are.

It is rare that a decorating project is stand-alone. You usually have a view from one room to another, so if you are painting or planning big pieces of upholstery, pay attention to the room colors in adjoining spaces. Different colors and patterns are great as long as they don’t make your eyes cross if you see them together.

Usually, the first step in any re-do — or first-do — is painting. It is the least expense and the easiest to achieve. Even if you want to add wallpaper or other decorative finishes later, paint is most likely your first project.

The flooring, furnishings and window treatments are the next big expenses and sometimes the biggest headaches. If you are a single shopping for furniture, the challenges are a little less daunting than if you are a couple. It’s rare that two people will agree and at times compromise is difficult.

At a market seminar several years ago, the presenter discussed the differences in how men and women approach a furniture purchase. These are generalities, now, so don’t be offended.

According to the research, a man will go into a store and say, “I need a sofa.” Chances are he will buy the first or second one he sees. And as a designer, I’ve had male clients say the same thing.

Women, on the other hand, will sometimes entertain an exhausting thought and selection process: “This is too close to the one that Mary has and I don’t want her to think I’m copying her.” “Does the taupe match the recliner or should I go darker.” “I wonder if we can keep it clean.” “The fabric doesn’t feel good.” And on it goes.

The very best advice I could offer is to have some pretty clear ideas of what you want, what you can afford and size and color of any piece of furniture, flooring or window covering. The more you know going in, the less confused you will be in the store.

Remember also that most spaces are works in progress. If you do it all at one time, what then? Take your time, and make spiffing up your house, or furnishing your first house, an exciting adventure.

Carolyn Muse Grant is a founder and past president of the Architectural and Decorative Arts Society, as well as an interior design consultant and stylist specializing in home staging. She can be reached at creativemuse@cox.net.