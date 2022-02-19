Spool is the answer to small yard

Spool is a blend of “spa” and “pool” and is used to describe a water feature that resembles a large hot tub but with powerful directional jets that create a current against which you can swim.

A woman relaxes in her backyard spool, a combination of a spa and pool. (Getty Images)

This 3D image represents the spool that was built by Desert Springs Pools & Spas. (Desert Springs Pools & Spas)

Lounge chairs surround a giant hot tub at this elegant five star resort

Don’t be surprised when your neighbors invite you over this summer to spend the afternoon at their spool.

Their spool?

The term “spool,” when used in the spa and swimming pool trade, is a portmanteau: a blend of two words to create a hybrid meaning. In this usage, the word is a blend of “spa” and “pool” and is used to describe a water feature that resembles a large hot tub but with powerful directional jets that create a current against which you can swim. The term is not used by manufacturers who usually market these products as “swim spas.”

Robert Comstock is the general manager of Desert Springs Pools &Spas. He said spools have been around for years and continue to be very popular.

“I can’t begin to tell you how busy we have been building pools and spools,” he said. “I’ve built them in Florida, Texas and California. They are popular because they can fit in a smaller backyard when compared to a regular swimming pool.

“And they’re extremely popular among those over 50 who just want to exercise and relax as most spools are only 3½ to 4 feet deep. Spools are easier to maintain than a pool and some models even include a partition that makes it possible for one person to use the swim spa as a hot tub, while another person swims laps in a cooler section of the spool.”

Before any construction begins, Comstock visits every site to meet with the homeowner and walk the property.

“Every property is going to be different, and I need to know what the customer has in mind for design and location before any work begins,” he said. “I need to determine where the spool is going to fit and what size equipment I need to build it.

“There is also the issue of utilities, landscaping, decking and obtaining a city permit, which can take up to 30 days. There are also regulations if dealing with a homeowners association.”

Construction of a spool can take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks depending on scheduling and a myriad of other issues.

“Material availability is still a problem because of COVID,” Comstock said. “Getting the necessary supplies is just as difficult for me as for many other businesses that are experiencing delays in shipping. However, I encourage those who want a spool to start building now. It’s an ideal time, and by late spring and early summer, we’re going to be very busy. Actually, there is never a slow season for building pools in Las Vegas.”

A spool measures approximately 10 to 20 feet long and 6 to 8 feet wide, which makes it much smaller than an in-ground swimming pool, but twice as large as an average spa. Comstock said many newly built homes in Southern Nevada do not have large backyards in terms of depth but they are longer.

“For many, the spool becomes a focal point just for entertaining,” he said. “It gives the house a little extra. For others, like seniors, it’s great for exercise and for athletes, a good place to relieve athletic pains.

“It may be limited in size to a regular pool, but it offers many benefits. A spool comes equipped with jets that create a current against which you swim. This resistance allows you to get a great workout in a relatively small amount of space as you swim in place.”

All spools (concrete shell, adjustable heater) are custom built with a base price that starts around $30,000 to $35,000. It can be an oversized spa or a small pool.

“There is nothing like getting into a heated spa when the weather is cool,” Comstock said. “If recovering from an injury, then the spool is the answer. With this in mind, you might want to first use the spool for exercise purposes with a lower water temperature, and then heat it up later in the day or evening to relax tired muscles in warm, therapeutic water.”

Spools are used year-round and therefore need the same attention to safety as a regular pool. Comstock reminds customers that a person can drown just as easily in 3 feet of water as in 8 feet.

“Even with a spool, it’s important that those using it learn how to swim,” he said. “Knowing how to swim gives you the confidence to be in and around water. If children are in the home, it would be safe to place a safety cover on the spool when not in use and remove any ladders used for access. Learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and remember that drowning accidents can occur in seconds in any depth of water and usually happen more frequently at barbecues or parties when people are not paying attention.”