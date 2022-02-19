51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Home and Garden

Spool is the answer to small yard

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
February 19, 2022 - 8:05 am
 
A woman relaxes in her backyard spool, a combination of a spa and pool. (Getty Images)
A woman relaxes in her backyard spool, a combination of a spa and pool. (Getty Images)
This 3D image represents the spool that was built by Desert Springs Pools & Spas. (Desert Sprin ...
This 3D image represents the spool that was built by Desert Springs Pools & Spas. (Desert Springs Pools & Spas)
Lounge chairs surround a giant hot tub at this elegant five star resort
Lounge chairs surround a giant hot tub at this elegant five star resort

Don’t be surprised when your neighbors invite you over this summer to spend the afternoon at their spool.

Their spool?

The term “spool,” when used in the spa and swimming pool trade, is a portmanteau: a blend of two words to create a hybrid meaning. In this usage, the word is a blend of “spa” and “pool” and is used to describe a water feature that resembles a large hot tub but with powerful directional jets that create a current against which you can swim. The term is not used by manufacturers who usually market these products as “swim spas.”

Robert Comstock is the general manager of Desert Springs Pools &Spas. He said spools have been around for years and continue to be very popular.

“I can’t begin to tell you how busy we have been building pools and spools,” he said. “I’ve built them in Florida, Texas and California. They are popular because they can fit in a smaller backyard when compared to a regular swimming pool.

“And they’re extremely popular among those over 50 who just want to exercise and relax as most spools are only 3½ to 4 feet deep. Spools are easier to maintain than a pool and some models even include a partition that makes it possible for one person to use the swim spa as a hot tub, while another person swims laps in a cooler section of the spool.”

Before any construction begins, Comstock visits every site to meet with the homeowner and walk the property.

“Every property is going to be different, and I need to know what the customer has in mind for design and location before any work begins,” he said. “I need to determine where the spool is going to fit and what size equipment I need to build it.

“There is also the issue of utilities, landscaping, decking and obtaining a city permit, which can take up to 30 days. There are also regulations if dealing with a homeowners association.”

Construction of a spool can take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks depending on scheduling and a myriad of other issues.

“Material availability is still a problem because of COVID,” Comstock said. “Getting the necessary supplies is just as difficult for me as for many other businesses that are experiencing delays in shipping. However, I encourage those who want a spool to start building now. It’s an ideal time, and by late spring and early summer, we’re going to be very busy. Actually, there is never a slow season for building pools in Las Vegas.”

A spool measures approximately 10 to 20 feet long and 6 to 8 feet wide, which makes it much smaller than an in-ground swimming pool, but twice as large as an average spa. Comstock said many newly built homes in Southern Nevada do not have large backyards in terms of depth but they are longer.

“For many, the spool becomes a focal point just for entertaining,” he said. “It gives the house a little extra. For others, like seniors, it’s great for exercise and for athletes, a good place to relieve athletic pains.

“It may be limited in size to a regular pool, but it offers many benefits. A spool comes equipped with jets that create a current against which you swim. This resistance allows you to get a great workout in a relatively small amount of space as you swim in place.”

All spools (concrete shell, adjustable heater) are custom built with a base price that starts around $30,000 to $35,000. It can be an oversized spa or a small pool.

“There is nothing like getting into a heated spa when the weather is cool,” Comstock said. “If recovering from an injury, then the spool is the answer. With this in mind, you might want to first use the spool for exercise purposes with a lower water temperature, and then heat it up later in the day or evening to relax tired muscles in warm, therapeutic water.”

Spools are used year-round and therefore need the same attention to safety as a regular pool. Comstock reminds customers that a person can drown just as easily in 3 feet of water as in 8 feet.

“Even with a spool, it’s important that those using it learn how to swim,” he said. “Knowing how to swim gives you the confidence to be in and around water. If children are in the home, it would be safe to place a safety cover on the spool when not in use and remove any ladders used for access. Learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and remember that drowning accidents can occur in seconds in any depth of water and usually happen more frequently at barbecues or parties when people are not paying attention.”

MOST READ
1
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
2
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
3
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
4
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
5
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The woolly butterfly bush is a better choice than this more popular nonnative butterfly bush si ...
Colorful flowers will attract butterflies in spring, fall
By / RJ

When making a spot that attracts butterflies, choose a warm location out of the wind. Choose flowers in yellow, orange, red and pinks that bloom in spring or fall when it is cooler, and plant them in large numbers.

Borers will attack the upper surfaces of fruit trees like peach and nectarine that are exposed ...
Good time to look for borers is after rainfall
By / RJ

Right after a rain is a good time to look for borers feeding in the moist cambium of fruit trees. It’s a good time to get out a sharp knife, sanitize and sharpen it, and remove these borers before they cause more damage.

Getty Images
Use laser level to ensure spacing is exact
By / RJ

The more expensive laser levels are self-leveling and others require the operator to adjust them. The great thing though, is that they are extremely accurate, even for long distances.

Designer Chris Barrett prefers performance upholstery and fabrics that are easy to clean and ca ...
Designer talks new opportunities at Las Vegas Market
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

“Homing, nesting and cocooning are top-of-mind for homeowners in a time when travel and social life have been curtailed,” said Chris Barrett, owner of Chris Barrett Design, who took part in a panel discussion at last week’s Las Vegas Market.

Tile mosaics on walls in homes are a great way to incorporate unique colors. Artaic's Nebula Tw ...
Pandemic still influences 2022 colors of the year
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

This year’s colors of the year, chosen by Pantone Color Institute and all major paint manufacturers, still undoubtedly reflect the pandemic’s impact. As color experts explain the 2022 choices, many speak to our desire to become less anchored by our environment or situation and to get out and enjoy nature.

Getty Images
Replacing coach lights an easy project
By / RJ

Replacing coach lights is a perfect project for a would-be electrician. In fact, you don’t even have to use a ladder if you don’t have one, but you will need to stand on something solid to reach the lights.