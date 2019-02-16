MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Home and Garden

Today’s home wine cellars embrace modern design trends

By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home
February 16, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

Long ago, homeowners who were also wine enthusiasts had to simply make do with their basic home environment when it came to storing their cherished collections. They didn’t have that perfect climate set at a consistent 55 degrees and 55 to 70 percent humidity to allow their wine to age well.

However, in the past few decades, in-home wine cellars have grown in popularity, and they’re not in the cellar. Now, enthusiasts can house and display all their vintages, regardless of whether they have a few dozen or a few thousand bottles.

For years, when it came to wine room design, replicating Old World cavelike environments was the norm. In the past five years, however, wine storage design has taken a page from contemporary interior design, creating unique spaces that can be found in just about any area of a home.

“When I started in the industry, the vast majority of customers wanted wood wine cellars for their homes,” said Tony Wilke, vice president of operations for Wine Cellar Innovations, a Cincinnati-based builder of wine storage rooms. “While there’s still a large market for wood wine cellars, what’s growing is the modern look where you’re integrating acrylic and metal.”

The modern touch

Today’s modern cellars will often incorporate acrylic racks to give bottles a floating look. Some will incorporate metal or steel racks as well. Today’s wine cellar customer also prefers to display wine in a “label out” fashion so that the bottle’s label can be clearly viewed without having to take it out of a rack.

“The focus is not so much wanting to fit as many bottles into a space as possible but more about creating a space that has a certain format to show many bottles. The focus is more on showcasing it,” Wilke said.

Sandy Horwitz, founder of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Innovative Wine Cellar Designs, which has built wine cellars for clients in Las Vegas, is also seeing the modern elements in his designs.

“It used to be this Tuscan Old World look, but now almost everything we’re doing in Scottsdale and Vegas is contemporary, so we’ve really developed multiple lines of contemporary wine racks,” he said.

The modern looks don’t mean Old World elements like wood and stone are completely out of the mix. There’s a shift toward integration of different materials in response to emerging transitional interior design styles, in which traditional elements combine with contemporary, said Richard Benson, owner of Wine Cellar Experts, which is also based in Scottsdale and has an office in Las Vegas.

For Benson, wood is as popular as ever in cellar design. It’s just being used to accent other materials, offering an aesthetic that doesn’t seek to abandon the Old World look and feel altogether as much as appropriately place it among a sleeker look. As a result, “you find that wine cellars today really add artistic value to the home,” he said.

Incorporating glass

Today’s wine cellar consumers are also gravitating toward glass enclosures. Some cellars may have a traditional overall design with lots of redwood or a lighter wood but a glass door to showcase the wine to give it a “storefront look,” according to Wilke.

“I’d say about 80 percent of the cellars we do now have glass enclosures,” Horwitz said.

Incorporating glass into wine cellar designs also brings flexibility with where a wine cellar can be built in the home. Today’s cellars don’t require a dedicated room. You’ll find them in a hallway, along a wall (called a “wine wall”) and in closet spaces, entryways, former powder rooms and bathrooms, you name it. Many will often still have wood as a backdrop and on the floor.

“There’s this misconception that you need a dedicated room. That’s not the case,” Horwitz said. “We can always find a space for one.”

Benson uses LED lighting in all of his cellars, another trend that is emerging with dedicated wine spaces. He said LED lights really help highlight the bottles.

Many homeowners also still prefer wood flooring inside cellars, Wilke said. Redwood is the most popular wood because it holds its shape well in humid environments, he added.

Practical considerations

If you’re considering a wine cellar in your home, it’s important to have a strong understanding of what’s really involved.

“It’s the most expensive square footage in the house,” Benson said, while explaining how refrigeration and numerous other considerations must be made with regard to the space and its ability to handle humidity and consistently cool temperature.

His team interviews clients extensively to gain an understanding of the type of wine collector involved while thoroughly examining the home for the best location, merging both the desires of the homeowner and the construction/design realities. Benson, Horwitz and Wilke highlight the following considerations everyone should understand before hiring someone to create a wine cellar in their home:

n Collection style. The type of collector tells Benson a lot. Someone with a large Old World European collection has a high volume of bottles with a very distinct bottle size compared with what may be traditionally seen on liquor store shelves. And someone who collects small 375-milliliter bottles has even more distinctive needs. This information influences the spacing of racks, how the bottles are best displayed and how many can actually be displayed, Benson said.

n You’re building a compact refrigerator. Since wine must be kept at 55 degrees, you are creating a refrigerated space separate from the refrigeration unit already in the home. No, you can’t tap your existing HVAC system, and an HVAC installer will be needed for the project. For energy efficiency, Benson likes to stay away from using rooms with walls that have a high thermal load or a western exposure.

n Lighting and insulation factors. Many homeowners will opt for IC can lights to illuminate the space. You have to make sure that whatever can light you use, it can have insulation around it. Otherwise there could be problems with mold, Wilke said. Like Benson, he, too, prefers surface-mounted LED light strips.

n Prepare for a home renovation. To build out the space, plan on a contractor tearing out drywall and replacing it with green board to handle the moisture and plenty of demo work, in general. The project is not a mere installation. It is more of a renovation.

n They’re not cheap. While you may be able to create some micro-spaces for $4,000 or $5,000, if you have a sizeable collection, plan on spending at least $20,000. Some custom home cellars cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Life
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Army medic’s Afghanistan story told in new book
The graphic novel “Machete Squad” is based on journals written by Las Vegan Brent Dulak.
Las Vegas man talks about losing his wife
Dwayne Murray, 37, lost his wife, LaQuinta while she was at Centennial Hills Hospital. A jury awarded him $43 million last week after it said the hospital failed to perform the standard of care in administering a drug for her sickle cell disease.
Barber sets up shop in grandfather’s old shop
Andres Dominguez’s new barber shop is filled with memories of his grandfather, who ran the El Cortez landmark for more than 30 years. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life and times of a 90-year-old horse player
Leo Polito of Las Vegas describes meeting legendary jockey and trainer Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar. Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Learning the history of singing bowls
Presentation at Summerlin Library teaches residents about the history of singing bowls (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vicki Richardson speaks about on the power of art
Artist and arts advocate Vicki Richardson talks about the power of art to inspire and challenge. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DressCoders pairs tech with haute couture
DressCoders is a startup focused on haute couture garments. The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sinks Merge Style And Utility
Study could determine cause of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases
Dr. Aaron Ritter, director of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, discusses his research on how inflammation in the brain impacts Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holocaust survivors talk about tragedy and friendship
Janos Strauss and Alexander Kuechel share their perspectives on life. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Siegel Cares' Santa delivers toys to kids at Siegel Suites in Las Vegas
Siegel Cares, the charitable wing of The Siegel Group, delivered toys to families at their apartment complexes in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Revisiting “Christ the King” sculpture
A longtime admirer of the sculpture at Christ the King Catholic Community in Las Vegas shares her perspective. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Henderson couple adds another school to their generosity
Bob and Sandy Ellis of Henderson, who donate to several Clark County School District schools, have added Matt Kelly Elementary in Las Vegas to their list of schools where every student gets new shoes, socks and a toy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator Christmas House
Arguably better than a hotel holiday display, is Terry and Angie Fator's home located in southwest Las Vegas.
UNLV Winter Graduation Packs Thomas & Mack
UNLV's 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Build-A-Bear comes to Reed Elementary School
Students participated in a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the LVRJ
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Center art depicts names of God
Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Center founder Sharaf Haseebullah talks about new diamond-shaped art panels featuring some of the 99 names of Allah at the main entrance the Las Vegas mosque. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal
Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Incarcerated Christmas
This is the fourth year HOPE for Prisoners has worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections to create a Christmas for prisoners to visit their families. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2018 Homeless Vigil
Straight From The Streets holds its 23rd annual vigil to remember the 179 homeless individuals who died in Clark County this year.
Getting through the Holiday blues
Psychologist Whitney Owens offers advice on keeping your mental health in check during the Holiday season in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military program gave meal kits to 200 families at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. It all started with a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife and infant had a handful of grocery items they couldn't afford. A Beam Suntory employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. The program has grown from providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 7,000 nationally this holiday season.K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women at WestCare Women Children Campus in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Former 51s manager Wally Backman chats about new job
Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman talks about his new job with the independent league Long Island Ducks during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home and Garden Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing