Weigh pros and cons before remodeling

Dear Gail: We’re thinking about doing some remodeling but nervous as we’ve heard horror stories. It’s really not something we have to do, but of course want to. Before we make the big leap, can you tell us what we might expect? — Roger &Dotty

A newly remodeled kitchen can be a joy when it is completed, but the process of remodeling can be a real inconvenience if you're not prepared for what's involved.

Dear Roger &Dotty: Remodeling is a big step, especially if it is a big job. Although no matter whether you’re just painting, adding a wall unit or gutting a kitchen, there are things you need to be aware of. As I only have so much space, I’m going to share a few things about the process, so your remodel won’t be the next big horror story.

n They did it on TV. Anyone who is addicted to reality TV needs to be reminded that these make-overs don’t happen overnight or even in a week. They are spending months of planning, design, team coordination and budgeting.

Now as far as those budgets, many of the items are given at a discount or even free. Plus many of the people are working for free to be part of the experience or advertising exposure.

n Speak up. Honesty and communication are two of the biggest keys to any successful project. I haven’t met a mind reader yet. Have you?

You must communicate with your contractor on exactly what you want, your budget, time frame and overall expectations. Now is the time to ask those thousand questions. No one means to assume, but it happens. Nobody likes excuses or surprises on either side of the project.

n But I want it now! Sorry, you need to be realistic with how long it will take. You’ve decided you’re ready for that new kitchen. You’ve been thinking about it for years, and you want it now.

Don’t push your contractor to an unrealistic deadline. You want the job done right so let him.

Don’t decide a month before the big wedding you want a new bathroom because you’re having the reception at your house. There are always unforeseen things that will happen and all you’re doing is setting the stage for a stressful process.

n Lead times are difficult to plan for. Don’t fall in love with something before you find out how long it’s going to take to ship. Realize that even if it’s in stock this morning, by the time you order this afternoon it can be out of stock. I’ve had it happen more than once over my 23 years as an interior designer.

To me, having all the materials on-hand before starting alleviates one large portion of the stress factor. Make the tile wait for you, not the other way around. It’s worth the storage fee or having your car parked in the driveway for a couple of weeks.

n Expect the unexpected. If you’re expecting the job to go seamless with no hiccups you’re going into this with blinders on. Things happen, it’s life, we’re not perfect, and we’re human.

Contractors are not Superman. They don’t have X-ray vision to see behind walls or through ceilings. So when something is uncovered during demolition you can’t hold it against him. You need to stop and make a sound decision on what you need to do and how it will affect your vision, time frame and budget.

I always advise to have a 25 percent contingency in a budget. If you don’t have to use it, great, go on vacation. But if you do, you know it’s there.

Also understand that people get sick, cars break down and weather can affect what you’re doing. The world is not perfect.

n Measure twice, cut once. Just because you’ve hired a contractor doesn’t mean you’ve relinquished all responsibility. My dad taught me to always check things twice before jumping in. Inspect everything at every step of the way, you might catch something or decide you want to change it. Easier to do before the tile is set and grouted.

Examine the materials being used and make sure they are up to your expectations and what was in your contract. Your contractor may not know you ordered black tiles. If you’re having him pick them up make sure to check them before any work begins. The number may be right on the box but it could have been boxed wrong; it happens.

n Not a walk in the park. If you’re a clean freak, get ready to be freaked out. You can’t get away from the dust — you just can’t. Everyone does their best to cover absolutely every niche and cranny, but dust will just get through.

If you can’t handle being inconvenienced, well remodeling is not for you. They do their best to limit the disruptions of your space, but they need to get the work done. If it will really turn your world upside down, look into a staycation at a nearby hotel.

Other things to look into are budgeting, whether you want to be the contractor, the proper paperwork when hiring a contractor, permits and licensing, And finally, always realize that when you’re done, you wish you would’ve done something differently.

I guarantee you that you will reach a day when you’re just done with it and wish you had never started. I know because I was there myself, twice. But it too shall pass and in the end you’ll wish you wouldn’t have waited so long to start.

