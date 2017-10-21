What’s new for Halloween decor

Sorting through the best candy for trick-or-treaters and nailing down the best costume for your little monsters don’t scratch the surface of Halloween decisions for the most ghoulish of the outdoor home decorators of the season.

Try one of these products to spice up your Halloween decorations this year.

Skeleton animals

The creepy skeletons that adorn the graveyards in front yards in even the nicest of neighborhoods have started rising from the dead with their pets — from dogs to horses to spiders and even dinosaurs.

Break out of that box — or coffin — and add a little more spunk with a regular menagerie of skeletons.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead, the Mexican holiday celebrated Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 to honor ancestors, brings sugar skulls to the Halloween decor scene. Complete with monotone scenes or vibrant, colorful skulls, the Day of the Dead decor breathes new life into an ancestral homage.

Monsters with humor

With bright colors and goofy faces, a less scary and more humorous monster line has come out to brighten up your home with some silly fear. Add a pumpkin with funny, pink facial features, or a witch wearing a goofy hat to brighten the dark mood of the holiday.

Bigger and better

The inflatables are getting larger every year. The best way to top the neighbors is to scare the bejesus out of them with a giant spider, 16-foot snake, 10-foot tree or nearly any other spooky creature.

Or skip the inflatables altogether and project a creepy crawling onto your house in over-the-top style.

Ornate

Metallic colors mixed with flat black and topped with candelabras and other ornate accents to add an “Addams Family” vibe to any space. Use a little metallic spray paint to jazz up some thrift store finds, or try a studded pumpkin fit for a rock star.

Which witch

The wicked witches of the West are overrunning Las Vegas. The newest trend is witch legs — think “Wizard of Oz” but with a little more pizzazz — sticking out from the ground, the wall or pretty much anywhere it’d be funny to have a witch trapped.

They come with different color stockings, and some are even motion activated, so don’t tempt the witch.

Googly eyes

Look out. We’re watching you. Use light-up eyes in an unexpected place to freak out trick-or-treaters or oversized eyes in the bushes, in the window or stuck to a door to give neighbors a scare. Animate just about any inanimate object with a pair of eyeballs.

You can buy them or just paint black circles on a plain white ball for a DIY project. For a twist, try adding black dots to pingpong balls and hang them from your tree or create a wreath of eyeballs. There’s nothing creepier than feeling someone’s watching.