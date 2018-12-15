Where do designers shop?

Interior designers know the places to go for all the latest home decor products and a few surprises. Although they get the jump on trends with access to trade-only shows, they also find fabulous pieces online and at local shops.

Classic black and white meets bold Zapotec design in this handwoven lumbar pillow from The Citizenry. Each one is handwoven and naturally dyed using time-honed techniques. From start to finish, it takes three days to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative in Oaxaca. (The Citizenry)

Daniella Villamil, the owner of Daniella Villamil Interior Design, displays some of the fabric samples she got from Nicky Rising. (Daniella Villamil)

Gold, white and purple combine for a luxurious look. (Z Gallerie)

HomeGoods is a one-stop shopping destination that showcases an ever-changing assortment of unique home fashions from around the world. (HomeGoods)

Interior designers know the places to go for all of the latest home decor products and a few surprises. Although they get the jump on trends with access to trade-only shows, they also find fabulous pieces online and at local shops.

We spoke with a few area designers who shared with us where they shop and offered tips for finding that perfect gift for the decor lover in your life.

Pieces with character are important elements in design choices for Daniella Villamil, owner of Daniella Villamil Interior Design in downtown Las Vegas. She said online is often the best place to score deals on unique pieces to decorate your home or give as a gift this holiday season.

For vintage and antique pieces, she shops at 1stdibs and Chairish. Recently she purchased a set of two Breuer Cesca vintage chairs on Chairish for a client.

“He was very impressed by the finding and the character it gave to his new office,” she said.

She regularly peruses The Citizenry and L’aviva Home for goods that are designed by master artisans from around the world.

For furniture, floor or wall fabrics, Villamil finds unique tapestries at small fabric companies and designers in her annual travels to different areas of the country.

“Nicky Rising and Hollywood at Home in California are some of my favorite places to visit since they represent some incredible fabric and wallpaper designers,” she said. “Saatchi Art is my go-to source for finding artworks from artists around the world. You can also have a dedicated art adviser to help you find what you are looking for without paying an advisory fee.”

Locally, she finds well-made, contemporary and antique items at the Nellis Auction, online and in person.

“I look (online) twice a week to see if I can score unique pieces for my clients,” said Villamil, who is a regular visitor to the many antique shops downtown. “I also love sourcing items that have a backstory and help artisan communities around the globe.”

When looking for a special item that looks expensive and can complement your decor, local sample sales can lift your style without draining your wallet.

“Our very own LVDC has sample sales a couple months before (Las Vegas) Market week, and the deals are incredible,” said Villamil, referring to the Las Vegas Design Center at the World Market Center, 495 S. Grand Central Parkway.

When shopping for someone who loves to decorate and seems to already possess the latest in decor trends, don’t stress over price or the latest trend. Consider the gift receiver’s hobbies or color palette and look for something unique and practical.

“Chances are they love to host parties with family and friends,” Villamil said. “The Puebla Marble collection sold at The Citizenry is bound to offer something unique for your sophisticated loved one. From coasters to candle holders you will find something that they will absolutely love while supporting an artisan community during the holidays.”

Designers find deals through long-standing partnerships with vendors and trade retailers, but interesting and inexpensive finds abound at local big box stores and mom-and-pop shops, said Sue Conboy, owner/designer of Statement of Style.

“Personally, I shop for deals on decor at HomeGoods, Charleston Antique Mall, estate sales,” Conboy said. “Readers can (find steals) at retail stores such as Interior Gardens, Urban Chic, showrooms at World Market Center (and) Christopher Todd Design.”

When traveling out of town, scour shops in other states for items that are unique to that area.

“I love shopping with my sister Patty at small stores where she lives in Michigan,” Conboy said. “I found a beautiful midcentury chandelier at an estate sale in Orange County that I placed for a client in their contemporary master retreat. I found a gold bracelet at a port in Alaska during a cruise last year.”

Popping into local home decor outlets such as Olivia Riegel, Cyan Design, Left Bank Art, Restoration Hardware and Z Gallerie can inspire gift-giving for those who adore home decor, said Kimberly Joi McDonald, interior designer and owner and CEO of Designing JOI LLC.

“There are many local places where we as designers go to for that extra touch and to find something that will really speak to the client,” the award-winning interior designer said.

Neiman Marcus carries a wide range of home decor designers, such as Michael Aram for pewter frames and bowls, Horchow for contemporary yet classic holiday-themed gifts and decor, and Mackenzie Childs for bespoke furniture and kitchen items.

“Gift-giving is your personal statement of care, love, appreciation and thoughtfulness that you have for the recipient,” McDonald said. “Gift-giving is about bringing joy to the recipient’s heart and soul.”