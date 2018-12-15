Home and Garden

Where do designers shop?

By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home
December 15, 2018 - 8:05 am
 

Interior designers know the places to go for all of the latest home decor products and a few surprises. Although they get the jump on trends with access to trade-only shows, they also find fabulous pieces online and at local shops.

We spoke with a few area designers who shared with us where they shop and offered tips for finding that perfect gift for the decor lover in your life.

Pieces with character are important elements in design choices for Daniella Villamil, owner of Daniella Villamil Interior Design in downtown Las Vegas. She said online is often the best place to score deals on unique pieces to decorate your home or give as a gift this holiday season.

For vintage and antique pieces, she shops at 1stdibs and Chairish. Recently she purchased a set of two Breuer Cesca vintage chairs on Chairish for a client.

“He was very impressed by the finding and the character it gave to his new office,” she said.

She regularly peruses The Citizenry and L’aviva Home for goods that are designed by master artisans from around the world.

For furniture, floor or wall fabrics, Villamil finds unique tapestries at small fabric companies and designers in her annual travels to different areas of the country.

“Nicky Rising and Hollywood at Home in California are some of my favorite places to visit since they represent some incredible fabric and wallpaper designers,” she said. “Saatchi Art is my go-to source for finding artworks from artists around the world. You can also have a dedicated art adviser to help you find what you are looking for without paying an advisory fee.”

Locally, she finds well-made, contemporary and antique items at the Nellis Auction, online and in person.

“I look (online) twice a week to see if I can score unique pieces for my clients,” said Villamil, who is a regular visitor to the many antique shops downtown. “I also love sourcing items that have a backstory and help artisan communities around the globe.”

When looking for a special item that looks expensive and can complement your decor, local sample sales can lift your style without draining your wallet.

“Our very own LVDC has sample sales a couple months before (Las Vegas) Market week, and the deals are incredible,” said Villamil, referring to the Las Vegas Design Center at the World Market Center, 495 S. Grand Central Parkway.

When shopping for someone who loves to decorate and seems to already possess the latest in decor trends, don’t stress over price or the latest trend. Consider the gift receiver’s hobbies or color palette and look for something unique and practical.

“Chances are they love to host parties with family and friends,” Villamil said. “The Puebla Marble collection sold at The Citizenry is bound to offer something unique for your sophisticated loved one. From coasters to candle holders you will find something that they will absolutely love while supporting an artisan community during the holidays.”

Designers find deals through long-standing partnerships with vendors and trade retailers, but interesting and inexpensive finds abound at local big box stores and mom-and-pop shops, said Sue Conboy, owner/designer of Statement of Style.

“Personally, I shop for deals on decor at HomeGoods, Charleston Antique Mall, estate sales,” Conboy said. “Readers can (find steals) at retail stores such as Interior Gardens, Urban Chic, showrooms at World Market Center (and) Christopher Todd Design.”

When traveling out of town, scour shops in other states for items that are unique to that area.

“I love shopping with my sister Patty at small stores where she lives in Michigan,” Conboy said. “I found a beautiful midcentury chandelier at an estate sale in Orange County that I placed for a client in their contemporary master retreat. I found a gold bracelet at a port in Alaska during a cruise last year.”

Popping into local home decor outlets such as Olivia Riegel, Cyan Design, Left Bank Art, Restoration Hardware and Z Gallerie can inspire gift-giving for those who adore home decor, said Kimberly Joi McDonald, interior designer and owner and CEO of Designing JOI LLC.

“There are many local places where we as designers go to for that extra touch and to find something that will really speak to the client,” the award-winning interior designer said.

Neiman Marcus carries a wide range of home decor designers, such as Michael Aram for pewter frames and bowls, Horchow for contemporary yet classic holiday-themed gifts and decor, and Mackenzie Childs for bespoke furniture and kitchen items.

“Gift-giving is your personal statement of care, love, appreciation and thoughtfulness that you have for the recipient,” McDonald said. “Gift-giving is about bringing joy to the recipient’s heart and soul.”

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Incarcerated Christmas
This is the fourth year HOPE for Prisoners has worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections to create a Christmas for prisoners to visit their families. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2018 Homeless Vigil
Straight From The Streets holds its 23rd annual vigil to remember the 179 homeless individuals who died in Clark County this year.
Getting through the Holiday blues
Psychologist Whitney Owens offers advice on keeping your mental health in check during the Holiday season in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military program gave meal kits to 200 families at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. It all started with a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife and infant had a handful of grocery items they couldn't afford. A Beam Suntory employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. The program has grown from providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 7,000 nationally this holiday season.K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women at WestCare Women Children Campus in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Former 51s manager Wally Backman chats about new job
Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman talks about his new job with the independent league Long Island Ducks during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Home and Garden
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home and Garden Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like