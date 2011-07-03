Hot weather creates host of problems for gardeners

Here are some heat-related questions.

Q: How can I keep my tree roots below the surface of my lawn?

A: We generally water lawns to a depth of about five inches, so there is the reason the roots surface and increase in diameter. Give your trees deep soakings at least monthly. You might have to remove the roots, and that’s hard to do.

Q: Why did my privets sunburn in the center of the leaves?

A: The tip-off is too much heat, most likely next to a west-facing wall and in full sun. Reflective heat is devastating, so water more.

Where you apply water is important. Ideally, water the tree at its drip line, where all the feeder roots thrive.

Q: Why did my Texas ranger die on one side?

A: It’s usually caused by having only one emitter on one side of the plant. Add another emitter to the other side.

Q: Why did my prostrate myoporum suddenly die?

A: This fast grower needs water to compensate for its fast growth, and your watering habits are not keeping up, so water more. Trees react the same way, even if it’s only for an hour and they sunburn. Feel the leaves; if they are hot, irrigate.

Q: Why do pomegranates split before ripening?

A: The University of California suggests the following reasons for the splits:

■ Uneven watering, especially irrigating after a dry spell.

■ Picking fruit after it ripens, so harvest earlier.

■ Overhead sprinkling.

■ Changes in humidity, but we can’t do much about that.

A pomegranate grower never waters his plant after mid-September and seldom has splits.

Q: My cucumbers and zucchinis have a white powdery stuff covering the leaves.

A: They were hit by powdery mildew. It is a fungal disease from airborne spores affecting cucurbits in our dry weather. Next year, select varieties resistant to the disease. This fungus also infects many weeds, so control them.

Q: My tomatoes gradually died. I pulled one up and large nodules were on the roots. What’s the problem?

A: Your tomatoes are infested with nematodes. The best control is to remove the tomatoes and cover the area with plastic for a month. The intense heat cooks them to death, and you’ll be able to plant next year.

Q: Can we save seeds from a neighbor’s heirloom tomatoes?

A: Yes. Squeeze three or four ripe tomatoes in a container. Let the seeds ferment in the tomato juices for a week in your home. The juices kill the bacterial disease on the seeds. After that, separate the seeds from the juices and dry them on a towel. Finally, rub the fuzzy stuff off the seeds so they’ll be easier to plant next season.

Q: What are the mammoth green metallic bugs eating my peaches?

A: They’re June beetles. I find they feed only on damaged, fermenting fruit. They clean up fruit after birds damage it. Control this pest by turning your compost pile to eliminate those large C-shaped grubs before they become beetles.

Or, place a funnel — made out of screen with an opening about an inch wide — into a gallon jug. Place a piece of watermelon in the jug. The fermenting fruit attracts them through the screen hole and they can’t get out and eventually die.

Linn Mills writes a garden column each Sunday. You can reach him at linn.mills@ springspreserve.org or call him at 822-7754.