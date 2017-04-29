Las Vegans attend Holi Festival, Governor’s Black Tie Invitational

Holi Festival of Colors Mario Leonardo

Photo credit: Cashman Photo Governor's Black-Tie Guests Enjoying Wolfgang Puck Desserts

Gov. Brian Sandoval at the Governor's Black Tie Invitational Cashman Photo

Darilyne Goett, Donna Ruthe, Vincent Goett at the Governor's Black Tie Invitational Cashman Photo

Camille Ruvo and Sheryl Goldstein at the Governor's Black Tie Invitational Cashman Photo

Festivalgoers threw colors — and their cares — away at the fourth annual Holi Festival of Colors, inspired by a traditional Indian festival welcoming spring. The April 15 event covered Sunset Park in rainbow-colored chalk as an estimated 2,500 attendees danced to live music, hugged, munched on vegetarian dishes and enjoyed the spectacle of hourly color throws.

The Governor’s Black Tie Invitational, a three-day golfing, giving and entertainment event, kicked off April 20 at Southern Highlands Golf Club. At the Governor’s Reception, chef Wolfgang Puck was honored as Philanthropist of the Year for his commitment to Keep Memory Alive, the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Meals on Wheels.

The invitational is the Southern Highlands Charitable Foundation’s annual fundraiser. This year’s event benefitted the Assistance League of Las Vegas, Children’s Heart Foundation, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Andson, Opportunity Village, Discovery Children’s Museum, Boys & Girls Club, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada and Keep Memory Alive.