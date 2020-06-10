Las Vegas-area restaurants announce special Father’s Day menus

Southern Nevada eateries plan a la carte and prix-fixe menus, cocktails to go and even a bouquet made with Caribbean-style ribs and chicken.

Lobster mac and cheese will be a Father's Day brunch special at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery. (Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery)

Big Jerk Caribbean is offering a chicken and rib bouquet for Father's Day. (Big Jerk Caribbean)

With Southern Nevada restaurants gradually easing back into full-service dining in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown, many of them are offering special Father’s Day menus for dine-in, carryout or delivery. Unless otherwise noted, these specials are available only on Father’s Day, June 21.

Big Jerk Caribbean, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., plans chicken and rib bouquets with a half-rack of ribs and three drumsticks for $25, and a mac-and-cheese-filled vase optional upgrade for $25. Twenty-four hours notice required. 702-427-5267

Bonefish Grill, which has locations in Town Square and at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd., will serve a three-course dinner that includes a choice of house or Caesar salad, a cold-water lobster tail with two signature sides and cheesecake, dine-in only, $19.90. To celebrate at home, the bourbon-glazed salmon family bundle, which serves up to five, includes a house or Caesar salad with family-style sides, fresh bread with pesto and freshly baked cookies, $43.90 for carryout or delivery. bonefishgrill.com

Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, will give a free drip coffee to any dad between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ask for the Father’s Day special in the store or at the drive-thru. founderscoffeeco.com

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a $40 Father’s Day meal deal that includes an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, large house or Caesar salad and a bottle of Tribute cabernet sauvignon. Guests also can choose from among two Father’s Day-themed wine labels. June 19-21, dine-in and carryout.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering the Father’s Day BBQ Basket with a choice of eight marinated chicken skewers ($130), four bone-in, 16-ounce Angus ribeyes ($190) or barbecued baby back ribs ($160) with heirloom tomato and feta cheese salad, grilled asparagus, pasta salad, baked beans and peach and blackberry pie. Also available: a cocktail kit to go ($50) with a 375-ml Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco Mini, house-made watermelon mixer and a silicone ice tray. Available through June 21. honeysalt.com

The Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, will serve brunch with specials of filet medallions and lobster mac and cheese from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. pastashop.com

Pinches Tacos, which has three locations in the valley, will give a free tequila shot to every dad.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, plans three specials from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: BGR, made with house blend beef, truffle special sauce, house pickles, roasted tomatoes and greens with fries and a craft beer, $15; a pot roast melt sandwich made with Gruyere cheese, demi-glaze and caramelized onions on a brioche bun with a craft beer, $15; and an 8-ounce skirt steak and eggs made with charred tomatillo chimichurri, two eggs any style and black beans with a craft beer, $20. Reservations, which are recommended, can be made at 702-625-5216.

