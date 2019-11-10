72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Las Vegas author’s Holocaust memoir meant to inspire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2019 - 10:23 am
 

Joanne D. Gilbert often writes about survivors of the Holocaust. While she appreciates and finds value in historical accounts of all sorts, she has spent the past 10 years focusing on a specific perspective of the Holocaust.

“That is, celebrating the heroines, the women who defied the Nazis and survived,” Gilbert says. It’s an important perspective, she adds, because “it hasn’t been told before.”

Gilbert continues pursuing her unique mission in her latest book, “A Victory for Miriam! The Little Jewish Girl Who Defied the Nazis” (Adira Press, $22.95), in which she joins with Miriam Brysk to tell Brysk’s story of surviving the Holocaust as a child and creating her own life afterward.

A book release and signing event is scheduled for Sunday — the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht — at Midbar Kodesh Temple, 1940 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson. The event, which will run from 2 to 4 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Gilbert credits her grandmother with piquing her interest in educating others about the Holocaust. Her grandmother had left what’s now called Vilnius, Lithuania, and immigrated to the United States in 1915, and Gilbert remains amazed even today about how her grandmother came to this country unable to speak English and having “no idea what awaited her.”

When Gilbert was a child, she would listen to her grandmother’s stories about her family and their life in Europe. “I was just thrilled,” Gilbert says. “Boy, the bravery of going into the unknown.”

Instead of listening to fairy tales or reading picture books, “she and I would sit together and pore over her old photo albums still filled with pictures of relatives,” Gilbert says.

However, those sessions invariably prompted questions. Gilbert always would ask her grandmother what happened to the relatives whose images she saw, and where her aunts and uncles were now.

“She would look at me, her eyes would water and she would say, ‘Hitler got him.’ When I was little, I didn’t know what ‘Hitler got him’ meant. I just knew it was bad, because what ‘Hitler got him’ meant was, all of my relatives died.”

As she got older, Gilbert began to ask other questions. Chief among them: “Why didn’t anyone help them? How could that be?”

Gilbert couldn’t accept the notion that Jews, and her own family members, were merely victims who “went like sheep to (the) slaughter. Everyone just kind of accepted it. That was never questioned.”

The questions stayed with Gilbert as she got older, influencing the civil rights activism that she began to embrace around ninth grade. As an adult, she became an educator and started searching for stories of people, particularly strong women, who resisted the Nazis.

The quest led to the publication of her 2014 book, “Women of Valor: Polish Resisters to the Third Reich” — updated and re-released in 2018 as “Women of Valor: Polish Jewish Resisters to the Third Reich” — which was based on first-person interviews with women who, as girls, not only had successfully defied the Nazis, but then went on to live long, productive lives.

“These women were not victims any way you looked at it,” Gilbert says. “Hitler was not the center of their life. They went on afterward and became wives, grandmothers, attorneys, teachers, writers and artists, and they had children and grandchildren.”

In hearing their stories, Gilbert also was surprised to hear that “each one of them had been helped once, many times, sometimes by non-Jewish (people), and that’s part of the story that’s not told either.”

Miriam Brysk was profiled in Gilbert’s book. When Gilbert asked if Brysk would be interested in working with her on an extended memoir, “she was all for it,”Gilbert says.

Brysk was 4 and living in Warsaw when the war upended her world. By age 7, she and her family were living in the forests of Belarus with anti-Nazi Soviet partisans, facing hunger, disease and the daily threat of discovery and death. After the war, Brysk, now 84, became a scientist and medical school professor, Gilbert says. In retirement, Brysk, who now lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, also became a poet and artist whose work sometimes reflects her childhood experiences.

Gilbert says the book “would be easy to incorporate into a middle school and high school curriculum,” although adults who have read it “absolutely loved it.”

“My hope with Miriam was to create a story that would inform and inspire without traumatizing. It would do this by showing how strong this little girl was when she needed to be.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffe /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Synthetic turf isn’t cheap, but the long-term maintenance-free part has many people at least ...
Synthetic grass options are better than ever
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Today’s synthetic turf advances have addressed many long-held questions that have plagued them, and many high-quality offerings make it difficult to distinguish them from a rich green fescue grass.

There's a lot of furniture in this space, but it clearly works and provides wonderful living ar ...
Make sure new purchase fits in home
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

The best thing you can do before you shop for anything is to measure all of the space in your home around where you want the new piece to go. Measure your doorways, hall widths and how much space you have to fill with the new piece.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, that fluid extract ...
Health officials find possible cause of vaping illness
By Mike Stobbe / RJ

U.S. health officials announced a breakthrough Friday into the cause of a mysterious outbreak of vaping illnesses, reporting they have a “very strong culprit.”

In order to achieve a solid financial situation for retirement, Nickolas R. Strain, senior weal ...
19 things you’ll need to sacrifice for a healthy retirement
By Gabrielle Olya BankRate

The Principal survey found that among super savers who seek secure finances for retirement, 43% drive older vehicles, 41% own modest homes and 41% travel less than they prefer.