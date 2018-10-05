Las Vegas churches, nonprofits host bazaars, craft fairs

The leaves are turning, the breezes are cooler, and the days are getting shorter.

Getty Images

Halloween wreath at Green Valley Presbyterian Church's annual Gingerbread Fair and Pantry. (Lynn Small)

Handmade afghan at Green Valley Presbyterian Church's annual Gingerbread Fair and Pantry. (Lynn Small)

Holiday wall hanging at Green Valley Presbyterian Church's annual Gingerbread Fair and Pantry. (Lynn Small)

Viking horn at the 24th annual Scandinavian holiday bazaar presented by Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway. (Erik Pappa)

Wooden figurine at the 24th annual Scandinavian holiday bazaar presented by Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway. (Erik Pappa)

Holiday wreath at the Children’s Service Guild’s annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair. (Elise Rigatuso)

Wreath at the Children’s Service Guild’s annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair. (Elise Rigatuso)

Holiday decor at the Children’s Service Guild’s annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair. (Elise Rigatuso)

Wine bottle cozy at the Children’s Service Guild’s annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair (Elise Rigatuso)

Holiday wreath at the Children’s Service Guild’s annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair. (Elise Rigatuso)

Holiday decor at the Children’s Service Guild’s annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair. (Elise Rigatuso)

Bake sale cupcake with space for copy

isolated on white background

The leaves are turning, the breezes are cooler, and the days are getting shorter. October in the valley signifies the end of another hot summer and reminds us that the holidays are on the way. For those who look forward to early holiday shopping and supporting good causes, the Review-Journal presents a list of charitable craft bazaars and events presented by nonprofit organizations.

Sunday

University United Methodist Church will have its annual craft and bake sale, with proceeds benefiting East Valley Family Services, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Camp Potosi and others. 8 a.m. to noon, 4412 S. Maryland Parkway, universityumc.org

Saturday

Green Valley Presbyterian Church’s Gingerbread Fair and Pantry will feature holiday items, floral arrangements, angel motifs, jewelry, baked goods and other items. Proceeds benefit the church’s projects and local nonprofit organizations. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, greenvalleypres.com

Oct. 20

Christ Episcopal Church’s 48th annual Lobster Fair will feature arts and crafts, entertainment, a bake sale and more. Admission is free. Lobsters purchased in advance are $18-$20 or $20-$22 at the fair based on availability. Proceeds benefit the missions of the church. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2000 S. Maryland Parkway, lobsterfair.com

First Christian Church of Las Vegas (Disciples of Christ) will have its annual Craft Fair and Market, featuring crafts, baked goods, a book sale, raffle and food. Proceeds benefit the outreach missions of the church. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 101 S. Rancho Drive, fcclv.org

Oct. 21

The opening of the Assistance League of Las Vegas’ holiday shop is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring holiday decorations, trees, lights, candles and other items. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s philanthropic programs benefiting children in the community. Holiday shop hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. 6446 W. Charleston Blvd., assistanceleague.org/las-vegas/

Oct. 23

The Las Vegas Towne Club will have a holiday shopping luncheon featuring gift baskets, jewelry, a bake sale and raffle prizes. Tickets are $36 and proceeds benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice. 11:30 a.m. at Bear’s Best Las Vegas Golf Club, 11111 W. Flamingo Road, lasvegastowneclub.com

Nov. 3

The Children’s Service Guild’s 44th annual Holiday Boutique & Craft Fair will feature holiday wreaths, decorations, ornaments, baby items, raffle prizes and other items. Proceeds benefit children whose lives have been touched by Family Court Services. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd., childrensserviceguild.com

St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church will have its fall bazaar from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The St. Therese of Lisieux Crafts Ministry’s event will feature knitted and crocheted items, quilted items, wreaths and holiday items, with a bake sale by the church’s women’s group on Nov. 4. Proceeds benefit the parish’s youth ministry programs. 6350 N. Fort Apache Road, saplv.org

The Marthas and Marys of St. John Neumann Catholic Church will have its annual craft fair and 50/50 raffle, featuring holiday and home decor, Victorian snow people, floral arrangements, ornaments and other items. Proceeds benefit the parish and provide services within the community. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4. 2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas, sjnc.org

The Women of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church will host its annual holiday bazaar, featuring craft items, afghans, baked goods, a vintage jewelry sale and more. Proceeds benefit the parish and local nonprofit organizations including Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities Las Vegas, War Vets and others. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. 7260 W. Sahara Ave., stjosephhom.org

Nov. 4

Congregation Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood will have its annual holiday bazaar, featuring crafts, Judaica items, clothing, pet items, food and more. Proceeds benefit summer camp scholarships, various temple programs and community service. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 55 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, lvnertamid.org

Nov. 10

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1213 will have a holiday bazaar featuring crocheted, knitted and quilted items, holiday floral arrangements, fine art, handmade jewelry and other items. Proceeds benefit the Eagles People Helping People Funds. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1601 W. Washington Ave.

Lamb of God Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will have its annual holiday craft fair and bake sale, featuring Christmas gifts, holiday decor, blankets, table runners and more. Proceeds benefit the league’s services helping the community locally and nationally. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6220 N. Jones Blvd., lambofgodlv.com

The Boulder City Art Guild will host the Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show, featuring art, jewelry, quilted and sewn items and more, at the Boulder City Parks & Recreation Building. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s art education scholarships. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 10 and 11, 900 Arizona St., Boulder City, bouldercityartguild.com

Nov. 16

The Evening Chapter of the Mesquite Club’s 34th annual Holiday Craft Auction will feature handcrafted items, holiday items and more. Admission is $20 and includes appetizers, drinks, buffet dinner and dessert. Raffle tickets will be sold for $2 each for a variety of baskets of goods and services donated by local businesses. Proceeds benefit the Foster Kinship in Las Vegas and the chapter’s scholarship program. 5:30 p.m. at the Mesquite Club clubhouse, 702 E. St. Louis Ave., mesquiteclub.com

The Krafty Ladies of Living Water Baptist Church’s annual craft and bake sale will feature crafts, table runners, place mats, aprons, Christmas items and more. Proceeds benefit the church and its youth programs. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 16 and 17, 5320 E. Lake Mead Blvd., livingwaterbaptistlv.com

Redeemer Lutheran Church will have its annual Country Crafters Fair featuring baked goods, crocheted and knitted items, crafts for children, Christmas decorations, baby items, cakes, cookies, jellies and other items. Proceeds go to church improvements. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17. 1730 N. Pecos Road, redeemerlasvegas.com

Nov. 17

The Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway will have its 24th annual Scandinavian holiday bazaar, featuring holiday items, table decorations, ornaments, rosemaling calendars, baked goods and lefse, food, entertainment and more. Proceeds benefit the organization’s nonprofit work and its local student scholarship fund. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., vegasviking.com

The Busy Hand Crafters of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will have its annual craft and bake sale, featuring handmade afghans, hats, sports blankets and scarves, holiday wreaths and floral decorations. Proceeds benefit the parish. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 in the church’s Parish Hall, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, seaslv.org

The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual holiday gift baskets and bake sale, featuring cakes, cookies, candies, breads, raffles, a coffee bar and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. 8 a.m. to noon in the Community Clubhouse, Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle, lpwc-online.com

Reformation Lutheran Church will have its annual holiday bazaar featuring handmade items, baked goods, crafts for kids and more. Proceeds benefit the church. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 580 E. St. Louis Ave., reformationlasvegas.org

Nov. 29

The 30th annual Festival of Trees and Lights holiday display and celebration will feature crafts, children’s activities, entertainment and viewing of trees. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada. 4 to 8 p.m. at South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. dsosn.org

Dec. 1

Boulder City Chapter K of the PEO Sisterhood will have its 40th annual holiday bazaar, featuring crocheted and knitted items, Christmas decorations, baked goods, cakes, fruit preserves, a raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the group’s projects and scholarships. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., Boulder City, peonv.org

Proceeds from the Boulder City Community Club’s 44th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar benefit local nonprofit groups and organizations in Boulder City. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., Boulder City, bouldercitycommunityclub.com

The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual holiday craft boutique, featuring handmade items, wreaths, toys, scarves, candles and other items. Proceeds benefit local charities. 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Clubhouse at Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle, lpwc-online.com

The Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha will have its Holiday Sangha Craft Fair, featuring jewelry, Hawaiian crafts, pet gifts and other items, a kids’ zone with games and activities, and more. Admission is $1 at the door and includes raffle ticket. Proceeds will benefit the Sangha and its programs. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4110 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., North Las Vegas, lasvegasbuddhist.org

Our Lady of Las Vegas Parish will have its Saint Therese Center wreath auction and holiday bazaar, featuring handmade arts and crafts, baked goods and holiday gifts. Proceeds benefit the parish and school and the Saint Therese Center HIV Outreach. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in Bevan Hall, 3050 Alta Drive, ollvchurch.org

Dec. 2

The Swedish Women’s Educational Association International will have a holiday bazaar, featuring holiday items, Swedish food items, games and more. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Swedish-related projects. 3 to 6 p.m. in the Liberty Center at Sun City Anthem, 2211 Somersworth Drive, Henderson, lasvegas.swea.org

Dec. 8

The Poppy Foundation will have a craft fair and bake sale featuring cat-themed items, cookies, cakes, bread, raffle prizes, a gift-wrapping station and more. Proceeds go to the no kill rescue/shelter for cats with chronic medical problems and that have been abused. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16, at Bonanza Cat Hospital, 6620 Sky Pointe Drive, poppyfoundation.org

Dec. 9

Sunrise Chapter No. 28 of the Order of the Eastern Star will have a cookie walk featuring decorated cookie cans. Proceeds will benefit the group’s community service projects. 1 to 3 p.m. at Henderson Masonic Lodge, 480 Greenway Road, sunrisechapter28.org