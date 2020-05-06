67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Life

Las Vegas funeral directors are on the front lines of pandemic, too

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 6:20 am
 

For Philip Smith, the new normal was signaled by the disappearance of familiar furniture.

“When it first hit me that things had changed was the day we me moved all of our chairs out of the chapel and we had only 10 left,” says Smith, general manager of Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Parks. “I thought, ‘Well, this will be an interesting time for the immediate future.’ ”

Other changes would follow. Families postponing loved ones’ services. Amping up already rigorous employee health and safety protocols. Even eliminating such time-honored practices as handshakes and face-to-face meetings with family members.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything over the past several weeks, including the environment in which funeral directors work.

“We’re all just trying to understand how to deal with it,” said Ryan Bowen, co-owner and general manager of La Paloma Funeral Services. “As service providers (to) families, we’ve had to make so many modifications, whether it relates to picking up (people) … caring for remains or dealing with family members.”

And, like first responders and front-line workers in hospitals and health care settings, they’re doing it against the frightening backdrop of a pandemic.

‘Last responders’

Larry Davis, managing partner of Bunkers Mortuary, has heard funeral workers referred to as “the last responders,” and Laura Sussman, owner of Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services, notes that they, too, face risks from the coronavirus simply by doing their jobs.

“It’s interesting because very few people recognize it,” Sussman said. “But my staff is potentially exposing themselves and have to be careful.”

Smith said his employees have seen at least 56 positive coronavirus cases, while Bowen estimates that his have seen 20 to 25 confirmed cases. Sussman said her staff has worked with at least 15 people who died from the virus.

Fortunately, all say that the caseloads they’ve reached so far haven’t exceeded their ability to handle them.

New strategies

However, the pandemic has forced changes in some longstanding funeral industry practices.

Most arrangements are being made virtually, and both employees and family members are asked to wear masks for the rare face-to-face meetings. “Now that I’ve been wearing a mask for weeks, that’s practically part of my uniform now,” Sussman said.

Celena DiLullo, president of Palm Mortuaries, said guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “really helped us prepare” for potential changes in more technical aspects of the business. So did learning about issues that arose on the East Coast and in other coronavirus hot spots.

“I knew what was going to be coming just watching the news and seeing what was going on in other parts of the world,” Davis said. For example, “I thought we were going to have some sort of quarantine,” although “I don’t think I knew the extent that it was going to be or how fast it would happen.”

Staying safe

The virus makes adhering to the industry’s already strict protocols vital. Smith said merely transporting COVID-19 patients requires being “fully gowned, with N95 masks,” and similar protective gear is worn in cases in which the deceased’s COVID-19 status is unclear.

“We have to treat everyone with universal precautions because we don’t know what the person had,” Davis said. “The only new level of this with COVID-19 is that we have the next level, which is (like) someone who had tuberculosis, and here’s what you need to do.”

That “wasn’t a big change for us,” Davis added. “The challenge was personal protective equipment. We have the same problem as heath care providers do because we use the same suppliers.”

None of the funeral directors report having an employee who has gotten the virus.

Stress, exhaustion, anxiety

Like others who work with COVID-19 victims, employee stress and exhaustion are common among funeral employees.

“I’ve been letting staff stay home with their families when we don’t need them in the office,” Sussman said. “It has helped. They have a little more flexibility knowing when they come in it won’t necessary be for an extended period of time.

“But it’s stressful. I never wondered before, is this job going to put me in the hospital? My kids — my daughter graduated with a master’s in public heath — she calls or texts me every day. She’s like, ‘You need to stay home and be careful.’ ”

“I am very cautious about wanting not only to keep families safe but also the employees,” Davis said. “So we have a staggered schedule and we’re working from home a lot more.

“I think the first week we were all, ‘OK, what does this mean?’ But I think we’ve moved in a good place … I think (employees) realize this is part of life and we’re here taking care of families. I try to show them as often as I can how they’re all appreciated.”

Silent heroes

“Everybody seems pretty strong, and they’re in it for the right reason,” Sussman said. “They want to provide care for families. That’s what keeps everyone going. We think, ‘If we weren’t here to do it, who would?’ ”

DiLullo calls her staff “silent heroes,” and says they’re OK if people may not recognize them for the job they do.

“We know our job is to take care of families,” DiLullo said. “It’s a very unique profession and what we do is important. That’s why we show up every day.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
2
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
3
She had odd COVID-19 symptoms. 8 days later she was gone.
She had odd COVID-19 symptoms. 8 days later she was gone.
4
City of Las Vegas considers last resort: Laying off about 200 workers
City of Las Vegas considers last resort: Laying off about 200 workers
5
Culinary union: State casino reopening guidelines don’t go far enough
Culinary union: State casino reopening guidelines don’t go far enough
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More