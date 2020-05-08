Las Vegas stylist offers tips for taming your quarantine coif

Barber shops and hair salons may reopen Saturday as part of Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan to reopen the state.

Brittany Seitz, a cosmetologist, talks about how to care for hair during quarantine. (Bizuayeu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Brittany Seitz, a cosmetologist, combs her husband's, Michael, hair prior to demonstrating how to cut hair at their Henderson home on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Nevada tiptoes back to what everybody hopes will be something resembling “normal,” take a minute to photographically record that mop atop your head because, God willing, you’re going to look at it someday and laugh.

With the pending return of hair stylists and barbers to Nevada’s retail landscape, the time is coming to do something about that quarantine coif you’ve spent the past umpteen weeks birthing. You may be tempted to finally do something about it even more quickly, when you discover how long it might be before your barber or stylist has to work through his or her backlog of appointments to finally fit you in.

But try to hold out a bit longer and resist a do-it-yourself haircut, suggests Brittany Seitz, a hair stylist at Cielo Salon and Spa, 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson.

“It’s just very rare that I see it work out,” Seitz said. “It’s better to focus on conditioning treatments and health of the hair over trying to cut it yourself.”

For men, a basic trim around the ears and neck can buy some time until the barber shop reopens. The trimmer attachment on a trimmer or electric razor will work fine, Seitz said. Just pull the ear back and follow the curve of the ear and, then, the neck line.

A misstep on a woman’s haircut, however, is “more difficult to recover from,” Seitz said. “You find a lot of YouTube videos showing women’s haircuts, but it gets tricky really quick.”

It’s too easy to take off more than you think you are, Seitz said. Instead, she suggests, why not take advantage of your overgrown mop to try out styles you couldn’t have pulled off before, when there wasn’t as much raw material to work with?

Comb it up. Comb it down. Part it differently, Seitz said. There’s nothing to lose.

Meanwhile, “I’d stay away from boxed color,” Seitz said. “If you mess up color, that’s a lot of money — once you get back to the salon to fix it.”

For touchups, use eyeshadow on a regular makeup brush, Seitz said. It’s temporary and washes out easily and “women typically have brown eye shadow.”

And for a home-conditioning treatment, Seitz suggests, mix mayonnaise through a ponytail and tie the tail in a plastic bag for 30 minutes or even overnight.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.