Las Vegas Valley kids skate into hockey at free event

People watch as children skate during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A boy plays a hockey game during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People watch as children skate during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A child hits a hockey puck during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Children skates during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A child prepares to skate during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People prepare to skate during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A man ties his son's skate during the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People enter the Try Hockey for Free Day event at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Shirts at the Try Hockey for Free Day at the Las Vegas Ice Center on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. USA Hockey jerseys were given to the first 100 kids who participated. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

About 60 kids wobbled onto the ice and into an introduction to hockey Saturday with the Vegas Golden Knights and USA Hockey’s second event to try the sport for free in Las Vegas.

The Try Hockey For Free Day, held at the Las Vegas Ice Center, 9295 W. Flamingo Road, gave kids ages 4 to 9 a chance to lace up their skates, get on the ice and fire off shots.

Youngsters skating for the first time scooted along while gripping a hurdle to keep them upright. If one took a tumble and couldn’t get up, an instructor was there to get the kid back on his feet.

The first free day was held in February and was so well-attended, organizers had to turn people away, Golden Knights team officials said.

“It’s a chance for the kids to get out, learn the game, fall down, get back up, tell mom and dad they had a good time and hopefully continue to play,” Keith Veronesi, hockey operations assistant for the Golden Knights, told reporters.

Events such as Try Hockey For Free Day are vital to building a fan base in the desert, he said.

“These kids obviously are learning at a young age, and our goal and what we hope is that 10, 15 years from now, these are our big-time fans,” Veronesi said.

Murray Craven, senior vice president of hockey operations for the Golden Knights, said the aim is to give kids an opportunity to get involved in an organized environment at no cost.

“It’s for exposure, plain and simple,” Craven said.

Suzy and Matt Au made time during a busy weekend to let their 7-year-old son, Ethan, give hockey a shot for the first time.

“It’s amazing. It’s absolutely amazing,” Suzy Au said. “He’s having so much fun. He’s got such a huge smile.”

Ethan said his favorite part was shooting the puck and playing goalie.

Au said she would probably sign him up for a youth league in the future. If she does, Ethan said he wants to be a net minder.

“They get lots of more cooler gear,” Ethan said.

Travis and Andrea Carnine brought their 5-year-old son, Sylis, to try the sport.

Travis Carnine said the free event was a perfect excuse to give Sylis time on the ice to see if he likes the sport.

“I just wish there was more ice rinks over town,” Carnine said.

The Golden Knights plan to have two new sheets of ice open in their practice facility that is under construction and scheduled to open by late summer. The addition will give Las Vegas a total of five rinks.

“Once we have our practice facility up and running, there will be even more opportunity for youth to participate,” Craven said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.