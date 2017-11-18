ad-fullscreen
Life

Life Time Athletic hosted a Winter Wonderland

By Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2017 - 3:39 pm
 

Winter arrived early — along with a third anniversary celebration — as Life Time Athletic Green Valley presented its annual mixer with a Winter Wonderland theme. Snow angels greeted partygoers, who indulged in cosmopolitans, Japanese cuisine and a dessert bar including churros, doughnuts and hot chocolate. The crowd danced to classic tunes provided by Holes and Hearts. The only thing missing at the patio party: Snow.

