Looking Cool

There’s no shortage of sun in the desert, of course, so shades are a must. And when babies or toddlers head out to face the rays, Frubi Shades can protect their eyes and let them bask in an aura of cool, too.

The soft foam, form-fitting sunglasses wrap around a child’s head and are secured with a Velcro fastener.

There’s no hard plastic, so no chance of a nasty cut from a broken frame.

The lenses are made of safe polycarbonate and, the manufacturer says, offer maximum protection from harmful ultraviolet, infrared and blue light.

Frubi Shades were invented by an ophthalmologist and are designed for children 6 months to 6 years old.

Kids surely will like the fact that they come in all sorts of cool colors and patterns.

Frubi Shades retail for $14.95 and are available online from the manufacturer (www.frubishades.com), at select retailers, and through Target.com.

Story by John Przybys. What’s New is a weekly column about new products on the market.