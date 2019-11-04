Lou Ruvo Center to host ‘Death Over Dinner’ event

Goal of the event is to get families talking about ‘how to make the most of one’s remaining days — or decades.’

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will host the first-ever “Death Over Dinner – Alzheimer’s Edition” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Death Over Dinner is a nonprofit organization focused on revolutionizing the way people talk about life and death through curated tableside conversation. Friday’s event, held in conjunction with National Alzheimer’s Disease and Family Caregiver Awareness Month, is the latest dinner to be added to the curriculum of Death Over Dinner and the first in the world to target people who have a connection to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Death Over Dinner is not just an opportunity to talk about the end of life. It’s about what can be done now to make the most out of one’s remaining days – or decades,” Death Over Dinner founder Michael Hebb said.

The goal of the evening is to start a conversation most often avoided by Americans: “What would you like the end of your life to look like?” After Friday’s event, the curriculum developed for this dinner will be available for use at no cost at deathoverdinner.org.

Tickets range from $30 to $75. clevelandclinic.org/nvdeathoverdinner.