Lush cosmetic employees stand on the sidewalk of the Downtown Summerlin shopping center only wearing their signature apron to encourage costumers to buy their environmentally friendly "naked" products, in Summerlin, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

At noon on Wednesday, employees from Lush’s Downtown Summerlin store hit the sidewalk ‘naked’ in nothing but their signature black aprons.

The gesture was repeated at other Lush shops across North America as the cosmetic chain aimed to make customers aware of the environmental impact of packaging pollution and urge them buy ‘naked’ products instead.