Mark Cuban next billionaire to go all in on Bitcoin

By Georgina Tzanetos Go Banking Rates
May 1, 2021 - 5:43 am
 
CNBC says that Mark Cuban owns a portfolio of Bitcoin, uses a Coinbase wallet and purchased Coinbase during its IPO recently. Crypto currencies have been backed by other big names as well, with Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Richard Branson among its supporters. (AP photo)

Cryptocurrencies have been surging recently, but billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t think they’ve reached their full potential just yet, stating, “It’s not inconceivable that the number of people that own (bitcoin) could more than double.”

CNBC adds that Cuban owns a portfolio of Bitcoin, uses a Coinbase wallet and purchased Coinbase during its IPO the other day. Crypto currencies have been backed by other big names as well, with Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Richard Branson among its supporters.

Elon Musk has long been a supporter of purchasing bitcoins, so much so that Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion in BTC, making up 7.7% of Tesla’s gross cash holdings and about 15% of its net cash position, according to CoinMarketCap.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s payment giant Square announced in October 2020 that it had bought 4,709 bitcoins. Square also made Bitcoin payments available on the cash app,

Richard Branson was an earlier investor of the currency and joined a $30 million funding round of BitPay, a Bitcoin payment processing platform, back in 2014, CoinMarketCap reports.

Opinions are mixed on Wall Street. Citibank recently released a statement saying Bitcoin “may be optimally positioned to become the preferred currency for global trade,” while French asset manager Amundi warned of steep price adjustments given the possibility of regulatory restrictions to come, the Financial Times reports.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban the next billionaire to go all in on Bitcoin: ‘The number of people who own it could more than double’

How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
‘Heartbreaking’ season of ‘Bar Rescue’ set in Las Vegas
