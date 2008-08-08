Missing Links

Show and tell time, kids! Instructables.com is not just for people who can’t resist tinkering with everything they can get their hands on (“We can make it better than it was. Better … stronger … faster …”). It has a little bit of everything for everyone. You can learn how to crochet a carry-all from recycled plastic shopping bags; how to count cards; how to make beef jerky; and even how to make an LED flashlight with an Altoids tin. It’s all goofy, yet potentially useful stuff.

The Foreign Service Institute has put its language courses online, and these folks know their stuff. If you have an urge to learn a language from Amharic to Yoruba (and even some of the less exotic languages such as French or Italian), go to fsi-language-courses.com for a free, but ample language program.

• Last, but not least, music.populair.eu has 100-plus supercool music sites. Go impress your friends.

