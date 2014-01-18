MLK Committee honors supporters

While raising money for college scholarships, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Las Vegas also took the time recently to honor its longtime supporters. This is the 32nd year of the committee’s banquet as well as its upcoming annual parade on Monday, to celebrate the civil rights leader’s birthday.

LISA SPEARMAN/COURTESY Jennie Cherry and the Rev. Willie Cherry

LISA SPEARMAN/COURTESY Ross Miller

LISA SPEARMAN/COURTESY Tony Gladney, from left, Wendell Williams, Steven Horsford

LISA SPEARMAN/COURTESY Jackie Glass and Steve Wolfson

LISA SPEARMAN/COURTESY Samira Barlow and Ricki Barlow

LISA SPEARMAN/COURTESY Wendell Williams, from left, Ida Gaines and Zenja Dunn

More than 300 guests dined on filet mignon, baked Cornish hens and double chocolate cake with whipped cream Jan. 11 at The Orleans. Mistress of ceremonies was actress and radio personality Zenja Dunn of KOAS-FM (105.7). The Las Vegas Academy Jazz Band also provided entertainment.

Keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., encouraged the audience to live King’s dream by staying engaged and voting. Horsford, a Las Vegas native, credited the MLK Committee for his success.

“I’m here today because you gave me a chance,” he said.

Growing up, Horsford and nationally known artist Ne-Yo were members of the MLK Youth Committee in 1982. Their mentors in the organization took them to Washington, D.C., site of the historic March on Washington. Horsford drew laughs from the audience as he recounted his first date with his wife when they attended the MLK Annual Scholarship Banquet 15 years ago.

“We have to continue our quest to make Las Vegas safer and provide more educational opportunities for our youth,” noted Wendell P. Williams, a former legislator and founder of the MLK Committee. The organization has given close to $100,000 in college scholarships since its inception.

Onstage receiving awards were some of the past and present MLK Parade grand marshals, including Ruby Duncan (the first grand marshal), Councilman Ricki Barlow, the Rev. Willie Cherry and Ida Gaines.

Board members and committee members attending were Shawina Timms, Vettye Fortson, Tony Fortson, Eddie Taylor, Debra Sumler, Lisa Davis and Delois Reece.

Other attendees were former parade grand marshal and former Clark County School Board President Linda Young, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Jim Crockett, Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, Larry Burns, the Rev. Joseph Manaway, Secretary of State Ross Miller, the Rev. Barbara Coleman, Morse Arberry, Walter Foster and his wife, Cindy.

More guests included Saranne Knight Preddy, Zelda Williams, Verlia Davis-Hoggard, Beverly Dabney, Phyllis James of MGM Resorts International and Tony Gladney of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

MGM Resorts International, Cox Communications, the Metropolitan Police Department, Caesars Entertainment and KCEP-FM (88.1) sponsored the gala.