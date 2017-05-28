Monique Lhuillier’s work featured at Fashion for Three Square

(Al Powers)

Doing good is always in fashion. The Fashion for Three Square event May 11 treated guests to a parade of stunning gowns from designer Monique Lhuillier’s fall 2017 collection, as well as food from some of Southern Nevada’s top chefs. The event, presented by Neiman Marcus, raised $2 million for the food bank’s Bag Childhood Hunger campaign, which provides meals to local children in need. Chefs including Rick Moonen, Shawn McClain and the Wolfgang Puck Group catered the stylish affair at the home of Three Square board member Diana Bennett.