94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Life

More help coming, but $600 unemployment bonus will shrink first

By Adam Hardy The Penny Hoarder
July 29, 2020 - 9:37 am
 

A second economic rescue package is on the horizon, one that will likely include another stimulus check, funding for small businesses and schools, additional jobless benefits and more. But as lawmakers debate the finer points, a critical provision of the first relief package is set to expire.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, boosts all Americans’ unemployment payments by $600 per week, automatically. That provision of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act expires July 31 unless Congress acts immediately to extend it.

That deadline is according to the wording of the CARES Act, but the payments effectively end sooner. State unemployment agencies typically operate on a Sunday to Saturday schedule (or vice versa), meaning the last unemployment payment including the $600 bonus will be paid out either July 25 or July 26.

With the clock ticking, that means jobless Americans are likely to see a lapse in their unemployment payments — even if Congress ultimately renews the bonus.

Here’s everything we know about the next stimulus package.

What’s likely: Duration extended, payments reduced

New legislation is expected to reduce the amount but extend the duration of the extra unemployment payments coming from the federal government.

According to GOP lawmakers who spoke to the Washington Post, a new federal unemployment bonus, should one be passed, is likely to fall between $200 and $400 per week.

Negotiations around a second stimulus package are expected to carry over into August — well past the July 25 expiration date for FPUC payments.

Even if Congress were to rally and extend FPUC payments before August, Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, explained that states won’t be able to implement new federal payments without weeks-long interruptions.

“What’s going to happen is on [July] 25, states will stop paying the $600 and will have to turn that function off in their computer system,” Evermore told CNBC. “To get it started back up again, it may take a while to reprogram. I’ve been told that even in states with modernized systems, it could still take weeks.”

State unemployment programs begin expiring, too

Approximately 26 million Americans collecting unemployment benefits face a $600 cut in weekly payments. On top of that, those approved for state assistance at the start of the pandemic are beginning to max out those benefits.

Pro tip: Thanks to the CARES Act, 13 weeks of additional Unemployment Insurance benefits are available. The extension isn’t automatic, though. Here’s how to apply.

Residents of Florida and North Carolina, two states that offer only 12 weeks of Unemployment Insurance against the national norm of 26, are already relying on the federal extension, called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or PEUC. Evermore said in an interview with The Penny Hoarder that the extension will prove “incredibly crucial,” as more state programs expire in the coming weeks.

Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute and former chief economist of the Department of Labor, tweeted that as the coronavirus crisis drags on, more than 17 million people are expected to switch to PEUC.

The coming flood of applicants could clog an already-overburdened system. Adding to that, the Department of Labor advised state unemployment agencies to not automatically enroll eligible people into the PEUC extension program. People currently on Unemployment Insurance can’t pre-register, either.

Eligible applicants must wait until their state-level benefits are fully exhausted before applying for the extension, which by design, could lead to a lapse in unemployment payments.

Here’s how you can prepare

All roads lead to lapsed and/or reduced unemployment payments.

— Seek out a bridge job now before benefits expire. Applications to job openings are expected to explode once the $600 weekly bonus is gone. Start hunting for bridge jobs now. What are they? Lateral — or even downward ― career moves typically in a new job field. They’re not always glamorous, but they pay the bills. In-demand industries include shipping and delivery, online learning, grocery, operations and logistics, health care and cleaning services.

— Adjust your budget. A $600-a-week cut in income is deep, even if it’s partial or temporary. Switching to a bare-bones budget allows you to weather a loss of income by focusing on essential expenses. Pause monthly subscriptions and services, and consider making only the minimum payments on debts for the meantime.

— Check to see if you’re safe from eviction. The Nevada moratorium on evictions expires Sept. 1. The CARES Act put protections in place for people with federally backed mortgages. That, too, expires soon: July 25. But some states have additional protections. Here’s how you can see if you’re covered by an eviction moratorium.

— Reach out to your creditors and landlord. Financial hardship may qualify you for programs to pause or reduce your payments such as an income-driven repayment plan or deferment or forbearance for student loans. Consider negotiating with your landlord if you can’t pay rent if moratoriums don’t apply. Several major banks are also offering assistance to those financially affected by the pandemic.

— Land a work-from-home job. Some employers have had to send their workers home one day only to call them back the next. And then send them home again when COVID-19 cases spiked. To avoid the on-again-off-again shuffle, try to work for a remote employer. For fresh jobs with vetted companies, check out The Penny Hoarder’s Work-From-Home Jobs Portal. We post new job openings every weekday.

Once you get some money coming in, launch a more judicious job hunt for a job you truly want. With a bridge job covering the bills, you might find it’s the perfect time to test out a creative business idea or side hustle. And if you want a more traditional job, use this time to brush up your resume, put some feelers out in your network – or learn an entirely new, in-demand skill set.

Outlook changing

Weeks ago, many lawmakers were explicitly against additional unemployment benefits and stimulus checks. The landscape looks different now with the pandemic affecting every state, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Act now to get ahead of the curve.

Adam Hardy is a staff writer at The Penny Hoarder. He covers the gig economy, entrepreneurship and unique ways to make money. Read his ​latest articles here, or say hi on Twitter @hardyjournalism.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
2
Garth Brooks, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium, to make Facebook announcement
Garth Brooks, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium, to make Facebook announcement
3
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
4
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
5
MGM Resorts to lay off majority of entertainment staff
MGM Resorts to lay off majority of entertainment staff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Happy family with child and shopping cart buying food at grocery store or supermarket
16 brilliant ways to get the best grocery store deals
By Lia Sestric GoBankingRates

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend $4,363 on food eaten at home every year — which is roughly 6% of the average person’s pretax income.

Jennifer Haller, the first person to receive a trial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, wears a mask a ...
Coronavirus vaccine test of 30K volunteers begins Monday
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government.

For most people, paper checks are a bygone form of currency relegated to gift-giving by grandpa ...
Cash, other everyday things wiped out by COVID-19
By Nicole Spector GoBankingRates

The coronavirus pandemic has radically altered nearly every aspect of everyday life that people once took for granted. Activities and commodities that were standard just a handful of months ago have become scarce, if not impossible to access.