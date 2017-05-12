Mother’s Day spending by the numbers

Thinkstock

Moms are in for a treat this year as spending for Mother’s Day is set to reach record highs.

From flowers and cards to gifts and brunch, total spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation. That tops last year’s total of $21.4 billion.

Shoppers, on average, will fork over $186.39 for mom, up from $172.22 in 2016.

Here’s a look at the top gifts for mom, and how much people plan to spend.

Mother’s Day greeting cards

As the hallmark of nearly every special occasion, it’s no wonder greeting cards take the top spot among Mother’s Day purchases. Last year, people spent $792 million on them nationwide, according to Fortune. Nearly 79 percent of people plan to buy their mothers a greeting card this year.

Mother’s Day flowers

With spring in full bloom, 68.5 percent of shoppers are expected to shell out on flowers for mom — $2.6 billion, to be exact. With the popularity of delivery apps and websites like The Bouqs Co., many consumers are opting to send flowers with the help of technology. Bouqs, which only uses sustainably-farmed, eco-friendly flowers, expects to deliver about 6 million stems this year to America’s moms.

Mother’s Day brunch

OpenTable reports that Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for brunch, and it’s not hard to see why. Taking mom out for a mimosa-filled morning is a hugely popular idea, with over half of people planning a brunch outing this Mother’s Day. They’ll spend an estimated $4.2 billion.

Mother’s Day gifts

For many, Mother’s Day means more than just pancakes and a card. Jewelry, clothing, spa days and consumer electronics are all on the list of possible gifts to shower mom with on her special day. Collectively, people plan to spend $8.5 billion on Mother’s Day presents. That’s one way to thank the woman who raised you.