HIKES

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Monday at the Rock: A moderate four-mile morning hike at the Calico Tanks (515-5367).

Red Rock Canyon, Ice Box Canyon: A moderate three-mile hike Friday with lots of scrambling (515-5367).

Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston: Climb up the South Loop then decent the North Loop Friday on this 17-mile very strenuous hike with a 4,300-foot gain (515-5367).

Sierra Club: The Southern Nevada Group offers an easy-moderate six-mile, round-trip, hike along the Old Bristlecone Trail Saturday. Contact: George McDonald at 808-3855.

U.S. Forest Service: Saturday, park off the highway at Upper Meadow and take this two-mile, round-trip, hike along Lee Meadows. Bring a picnic lunch; no grills allowed. To register, call 515-5400.

Red Rock Canyon, Fletcher Canyon: Saturday, a moderate four-mile interpretative hike. Bring any item you would like to discuss about the Mojave Desert region (515-5367).

Around the Bend Friends: This group of people, 50 years and over, interested in hiking and related social activities will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Casino, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, South Parking Garage, on the left of Level 3, for a moderate three-hour hike at Mount Charleston (642-2285).

Red Rock Canyon, Lost Creek and beyond: An easy three-mile hike Saturday to Lost Creek and Willow Spring (515-5367).

Cathedral Gorge State Park: Saturday, a short and easy morning nature walk from 10 a.m. to noon. Visit cathedralgorge_vc@lcturbonet.com or call (775) 728-4460.

Red Rock Canyon, Old Bristlecone Loop: Follow the loop overlooking the valley Sept. 9 on this strenuous five-mile hike with a 1,200-foot gain. (515-5367).

Sierra Club: The Southern Nevada Group offers an easy to moderate "leader’s choice" hike Sept. 9. Contact: Jack Sawyer at 228-3857.

Red Rock Canyon, Robber’s Roost: A moderate three-mile hike Sept. 9 along the road joining Kyle and Lee Canyons (515-5367).

BIKES

Bagel Ride: Leave from Aspen Creek Cycling, 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Wednesday at 7 a.m., for a 22-mile ride. For more information, visit www.greenvalleycyclists.org or e-mail: topgolf@aol.com.

Las Vegas Valley Bicycle Club: Tuesday at 6 a.m. meet at Einstein’s Bagels, 9031 W. Sahara Ave., for an easy paced ride to Red Rock (E-mail: davesellsvegas@netzero.com or call 379-3737). A 6:15 a.m. moderate to fast 15-20 mile road ride is scheduled for Wednesday. Meet at the NuVision Cyclery on West Lake Mead Boulevard, between Rampart Boulevard and Scholar Lane (228-1333). There will be a 30-plus mile, moderate and hilly ride Wednesday and Thursday at 7 a.m., and a 30 to 50-plus mile long grade ride on Saturday at 7 a.m. Meet behind Starbucks on West Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive. Friday, at 6 a.m. meet at Einstein’s Bagels, 9031 W. Sahara Ave., for an easy-paced ride to Red Rock (E-mail: davesellsvegas@netzero.com or call 379-3737). Sept. 9, meet at Einstein Brothers Bagels, 8400 Cheyenne Ave., at 7 a.m. for an easy ride of 25 to 35 miles of flat land (873-6256). Bring water for all rides.

Las Vegas Desert Riders Club of Nevada: A local chapter of the Honda Rider’s Club of America will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Carter Power Sports, 6725 S. Decatur Blvd. All types of motorcycles welcome. As ride destinations vary, call 795-2000 or e-mail: wong@nevp.com for information.

Green Valley Cyclists: Meet at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sept. 9 in the Brooklyn Bagel parking lot, near the corner of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road in Henderson. For more information, visit www.greenvalleycyclists.org or call 501-9771.

Nevada Ultramarathon Bicycling Society: Team forming for the Hoodoo 500 in St. George, Utah, on Sept. 15-17. If interested, e-mail: kbcostin2@cox.net, or visit: www.planetultra.com/Hoodoo500/index.htm.

OTHER PROGRAMS

Red Rock Canyon, Cleanup: Thursday, help keep the canyon clean by joining the clean-up crew (515-5367).

Red Rock Canyon, Up Close: Take a close look at the flora, fauna or geology of Red Rock and the surrounding desert Friday at this ongoing visitors center exhibit from 9-11 a.m. No sign-up required. (515-5367).

Astronomical Society of Nevada-Las Vegas: Hosts a public star party Saturday at the Sawmill Trailhead off Lee Canyon Road. Visit: vegas.astronomynv.org.

Cathedral Gorge State Park: "Petal to Pod" Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater. Visit cathedralgorge_vc@lcturbonet.com or call (775) 728-4460.

Las Vegas Astronomical Society: Dark sky observation at Teutonia Peak Saturday. Pre-registration required. Visit www.lvastronomy.com, or call 561-7469.

Friends of Nevada Wilderness: Volunteer for a route restoration project at Arc Dome Wilderness (east of Carson City) Saturday and Sept. 9. Project will establish turn-around area for vehicles and helping revegetate an intrusion into the wilderness. Saturday night dinner and camping provided at the Spencer Hot Springs. Contact www.nevadawilderness.org.

Hunter education classes: Nevada Department of Wildlife is accepting applications for the Saturday and Sept. 15 classes scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NDOW office, and for the Sept. 10 -11 classes from 5:30-9 p.m., and the Sept. 15 class set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. You may also want to sight in your guns on NDOW Range Day, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Desert Sportsman Rifle and Pistol Club. Free targets and range time available (486-5127, Ext. 3501).

Get Outdoors Nevada: Register to volunteer for the following National Public Lands Day. Fifty volunteers are needed for seed collection in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area at Mount Charleston from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Two hundred volunteers (minimum age is 12 years old with parental approval form) for litter/debris cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Sloan Canyon National Conversation Area. More than 100 volunteers are needed from 8 – 11:30 a.m., Sept. 29, for litter/debris cleanup at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Contact: www,getoutdoorsnevada.org/events.htm or e-mail: desertvolunteer@fws.gov.