Outdoor activities around Southern Nevada

HIKES

Red Rock Canyon: On Wednesday, experience the beauty of Red Rock on a moderate, 3.3-mile hike at Pine Creek; for ages 10 and older. On Nov. 18, discuss the geology, plants and wildlife encountered on a strenuous, 2½-mile hike to the Keystone Thrust Fault; for ages 10 and older.

For more information or to sign up for hikes, call 702-515-5367.

Around the Bend Friends: This group of people 50 and older who are involved in hiking and related social activities plans several hikes each week of various difficulty levels, including an easy-to-moderate social hike on Saturdays. To learn more about the group and the hikes that are offered, visit www.aroundthebendfriends.com.

OTHER PROGRAMS

Red Rock Canyon: On Tuesday, create a masterpiece in an art class for ages 15 and older. Also on Tuesday, view the types of venomous animals found in Red Rock in a tabletop exhibit from 11 a.m. to noon an the visitor center.

For more information, call 702-515-5367.

Archaeo-Nevada Society, along with the Bureau of Land Management, seeks volunteers to help with Red Rock Canyon conservation projects. Visit www.archaeonevada.org.