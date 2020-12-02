Pamper those pets with these presents

Five dandy gifts to please the pets in your life.

When you’re passing out the presents, don’t forget those fine furry or feathered friends who can always be counted on for stress relief and unconditional love. Here are a few pet pleasers to help whittle down your holiday shopping list.

Mobile H 2 0

Every pet on the go should have a portable bowl to help rehydrate. Enter Modgy Expandable Dog Bowls, in the Woofhol print, from the Neon Museum gift shop. The bowls expand for use, collapse when needed and can be zipped into their package so drips are contained. Wash in soapy water and air-dry before reuse. $9.95, museum gift shop, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Warm wishes

Does your feathered friend get a little chilly in the winter? Keep Polly warm and seasonally stylish with the Ugly Christmas Sweater from Avian Fashions. In medium or large, it’ll fit a cockatiel, red-headed macaw and lots of other breeds. Add a seasonal applique for a few dollars more. $29.99, plus $5 for applique, avianfashions.com

Piggly bauble

Pity the poor guinea pig. Often the perfect pet for a young child (or those without a lot of space or time), it doesn’t get the same attention as dogs and cats. But you can honor that guinea pig owner’s love for his or her pet with this glass ornament complete with little pink nose. $16.99, bronners.com

Catch me if you can

You may not want a mouse in your house, but your cat would no doubt find it a fine idea. Make both of you happy with the Hexbug Mouse Robotic Cat Toy. Its multiple modes include “paw,” which activates it when swatted, and “chase.” $9.99, chewy.com

Don’t leave home without it

When you’re walking your favorite pet — iguana, ferret, pig, dog or cat — you can show your UNLV spirit with this fabric leash made with medium-weight webbing. $16.98, unlv.bncollege.com

