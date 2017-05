Benjamin Almazan, 8-Ball Classic finalist, plays in the Yellow Tier during the American Poolplayers Association Poolplayer Championship semifinals at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Tracy Ince, left, and Ron Ince, attendees of the American Poolplayers Association 2017 8-Ball Classic Poolplayer Championship, watch the semifinals at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Billards player Edgar Giribaldo, left, and Benjamin Almazan, 8-Ball Classic finalist, compete in the Yellow Tier during the American Poolplayers Association 2017 Poolplayer Championship semifinals at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Billards player Edgar Giribaldo takes a second after losing the second round in the Yellow Tier during the American Poolplayers Association 2017 Poolplayer Championship semifinals at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The American Pool Association held a pair of pool tournaments at the Westgate that culminated in championship matches over the weekend.

The 9-Ball Shootout ran Wednesday through Friday, covering three skill-level tiers. The champion in each tier received $10,000 in cash and prizes.

The 8-Ball Classic ran Friday though Sunday, covering five skill levels. The champion in each tier received $15,000 in cash and prizes.