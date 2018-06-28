Pulitzer Prize winner leads Las Vegas Book Festival lineup

The Las Vegas Book Festival has announced that Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead, poet and novelist Luis Rodriguez and author Sara Shepard and will headline this year’s event.

Colson Whitehead (Madeline Whitehead)

Luis J. Rodriguez

Sara Shepard attends the "Pretty Little Liars" season finale screening on Tuesday, March 18, 2014 in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Whitehead’s most recent best-selling novel, “The Underground Railroad,” won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, the National Book Award and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence.

Rodriguez is a former poet laureate of Los Angeles and the author of 15 books, including the best-selling memoir “Always Running: La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A.” His latest books are “It Calls You Back: An Odyssey Through Love, Addiction, Revolutions and Healing” and “Borrowed Bones,” a collection of poetry.

Shepard wrote the best-selling series “Pretty Little Liars” and “The Lying Game,” both of which have been turned into television series. Shepard’s “The Perfectionists” series is slated for TV adaptation.

This year’s Las Vegas Book Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The event is free and open to people of all ages.

For information, visit lasvegasbookfestival.com.