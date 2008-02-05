Pupils honored for Martin Luther King Jr. essays

Six fourth-grade pupils from the Las Vegas Day School were named winners in the Celebrating Peace Essay Contest offered in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For the contest, children were asked to share what peace means to them.

The contest winners are: Robert Daseler, 10; Josh Weissman, 9; Matthew Warner, 10; Nikki Watson, 9; Samantha Freeman, 9; and Erin Stewart, 9.

Each pupil will receive a plaque and a prize.

In other youth news:

* The city of Las Vegas Department of Leisure Services will offer “Get Charged for the Future” life and career workshops for ages 14 to 18 beginning March 24. The 90-minute workshops will take place twice weekly through June 14. An orientation for the workshop program for youth and parents will be offered at the following locations: 3:30 p.m. today at Brinley Community School, 6150 Smoke Ranch Road (229-2642); 4 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Community School, 3074 Arville St. (229-3686); 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Stupak Community Center, 300 W. Boston Ave. (229-2488); 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Doolittle Community School, 1950 N. J St. (229-6374); and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Ave. (229-4600).

For more information on the workshops, call Nevada Partners at 924-2100 or the centers.

* KLVX-TV, Channel 10, is accepting entries through March 14 for its annual Reading Rainbow Young Writers and Illustrators Contest. Children in kindergarten through third grade may enter the contest, which aims to encourage literacy among youth by having them write and illustrate an original short story. For more information on contest rules and entry forms, visit www.vegaspbs.org.

* Five young men from the Las Vegas Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America have recently become Eagle Scouts:

Robert Atwood, 18, is the son of Christell Atwood. He is a member of Troop No. 955.

Aaron Bame, 14, is the son of Keith and Nanette Bame. He is a member of Troop No. 114.

Seth McGregor Blasco, 17, is the son of Byron and Patrice Blasco. He is a member of Troop No. 125.

Michael Call, 17, is the son of Brian and Susan Call. He is a member of Troop No. 125.

Chandler Dye, 17, is the son of Craig and Suzy Dye. He is a member of Troop No. 849.

If you know of a worthy candidate for this column, mail information to Youth Spotlight, Las Vegas Review-Journal, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070, or send faxes to 383-4676.