Readers’ pets are all decked out for the holidays
RJ readers respond to the call for pictures of their dogs, cats and even a few guinea pigs dressed for the holidays.
It’s easy to forget, but animals figure prominently in the stories of Christmas.
Just try to find a Nativity creche that doesn’t include a few lambs, oxen or camels lurking about, and where would Santa Claus’ sleigh be without the eight-plus-one reindeer that power it?
So it seems appropriate that we remember our favorite animals at Christmas, and that’s what we offer here: Photos of your own pets getting ready to celebrate the holidays.
We received more than 80 photos, most of which depicted your dogs, cats and even guinea pigs dressed in their holiday best. And to spread a bit of Christmas cheer, we held a drawing of submissions and are sending a $100 gift card to Lisa Johnson, who submitted a photo of Hank Tanner, her dachshund.
Enjoy the photos, give your pets a pat for us, and Merry Christmas.