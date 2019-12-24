Readers’ pets are all decked out for the holidays

RJ readers respond to the call for pictures of their dogs, cats and even a few guinea pigs dressed for the holidays.

A sampling of RJ readers' pets for the holidays.

Mischief and Mayhem

Maggie and Mollie Maggie is front, Mollie is in the back. I checked with owner.

Apple

Guinea pigs Churro and Waffle

Layla

Hank Tanner

Pepper

Chloe

Duke

Simba

Felix

Penny

Godzilla

Ziggy

Sheba

Kenna

Top left - Baxter Top right - Pippa Middle right - Bella Bottom left - Meka Bottom right - Ava

Tiny Titan

Yoshi

Millie

Roady

Sydney and Gigi

Ginger Snap

Clementine

Lexi

Gracie

Mayhem

Sissy

Midnite

Ginger

Cinder

Bell

Teddy

Bozo

Coco

Lila

Maxx

Pip Squeak

From left to right: Lola, Roxy and Annabelle

Oreo Cookie

Michjon Marie

Zoya

Princess Piper

Lexi

Poochi

Bella and Brandee

Casper

Seamus

Lizzie

Neffy

Bo

Bobo

Ava

Grizzly, left, and Tana

Miss Muff

Angel the cat and Pretzel the dog

Poco Uno

Kingsley

Lola

Peeches

Rey

Queen Nefertiti aka "Neffy"

Mr. Blue

Gelato

Boba

Chewy

Kukui and Ku’ulani

Chumley and Mopsy

Otis and Santa

Belle

Gabi

Peanut

Romeo

Phoebe

Franklin

Cali

Tyler

Teddy

Churro & Waffle, Guinea pigs

It’s easy to forget, but animals figure prominently in the stories of Christmas.

Just try to find a Nativity creche that doesn’t include a few lambs, oxen or camels lurking about, and where would Santa Claus’ sleigh be without the eight-plus-one reindeer that power it?

So it seems appropriate that we remember our favorite animals at Christmas, and that’s what we offer here: Photos of your own pets getting ready to celebrate the holidays.

We received more than 80 photos, most of which depicted your dogs, cats and even guinea pigs dressed in their holiday best. And to spread a bit of Christmas cheer, we held a drawing of submissions and are sending a $100 gift card to Lisa Johnson, who submitted a photo of Hank Tanner, her dachshund.

Enjoy the photos, give your pets a pat for us, and Merry Christmas.