5 great dog parks in the Las Vegas Valley

Here are five great parks to socialize your dogs in the Las Vegas Valley as the summer months draw to a close.

A dog named Tina cools off at the dog friendly splash pad at the Bark Park at Heritage Park in Henderson on July 5, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog named Oreo frolics at the dog friendly splash pad at the Bark Park at Heritage Park in Henderson on July 5, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dogs named Oreo, front, and Tina at the dog friendly splash pad at the Bark Park at Heritage Park in Henderson on July 5, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The dog days of summer may soon be coming to an end, but your four-legged friends will still be as energetic and restless as ever.

When taking them on walks just isn’t enough, there are plenty of dog parks sprinkled throughout the Las Vegas Valley where dogs can play and owners can get to know the other pet parents in their area.

Here are five great spots to socialize your dogs in the valley:

Bark Park at Heritage Park

350 S. Racetrack Road

A popular park in Henderson, Heritage has a large recreational area exclusively for dogs that boasts an enclosed space, lots of dogs for pets to socialize with and activities to keep them entertained. The 5-acre space features dog runs, an agility course, and a splash pad just for dogs that is open until Sept. 30. Visitors can’t miss the 6-foot tall mascot in the middle of the dog park, named Barkules, that children also may play on.

Kellogg-Zaher Sports Complex Dog Park

7901 W. Washington Ave.

Located in western Las Vegas, the Kellogg-Zaher Sports Complex has an enclosed dog park with three dog runs and separate areas for smaller dogs. With a water fountain for both dogs and their owners and some shaded areas, it’s a good place to keep cool in the heat.

Desert Breeze Park

8275 Spring Mountain Road

In southwest Las Vegas, just 7 miles from the Strip, the south end of Desert Breeze Park offers three fully enclosed dog runs where pups can play off leash. There are multiple benches and trees throughout the park and water taps for the dogs.

Clark County Dog Fancier’s Park

5800 E. Flamingo Road

This park, in the southeast valley, has five separate areas for dogs to roam, one that offers a larger space where dogs can run around. All the areas are enclosed, though there are no separate areas for smaller dogs, so owners of little dogs might want to be extra vigilant when letting their dog off the leash around the larger ones. Some large trees in the park also provide welcome shade in the hot summer months where owners can watch their dogs play.

Craig Ranch Regional Park

628 W. Craig Road

A large park in North Las Vegas, Craig Ranch features three dog runs, including one for small dogs and one for large dogs to roam off leash. With plenty of grass and benches, it is a welcoming area for dogs and owners alike.

