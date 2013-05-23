City pools offer recreation, sports opportunities

Las Vegas has plenty of summer fun for residents of all ages. City pools offer open swimming, swim lessons, exercise classes and special events, as well as novice teams for diving, water polo, competitive swimming and synchronized swimming for youth.

Las Vegas has plenty of summer fun for residents of all ages. City pools offer open swimming, swim lessons, exercise classes and special events, as well as novice teams for diving, water polo, competitive swimming and synchronized swimming for youth.

Summer pool passes are available for purchase, priced at $40 for individual, $30 adults ages 50 and older, and $60 for families (up to eight members). Summer passes are good at all pools for open swimming and water exercise classes, and for the Municipal Pool fitness room, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Daily pool fees are $1 for ages 4-17, $1.50 for ages 50 and older, $2 for ages 18-49, and free for ages 0-3. Top 40 music is played at the pools on Mondays, and water toys are allowed in the pool on Fridays only.

City swimming pools include Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St.; Carlos L. Martinez and Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road; Baker Pool, 1100 E. St. Louis Ave.; Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road; and Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Garside Pool, 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, will remain closed until summer 2014, when a new facility is expected to open at that location.

Swimming lessons are available at all pools for ages 18 months through adult. Group lessons are priced at $25 for six 45-minute lessons. Private and semi-private lessons are offered at Municipal and Pavilion Center pools. Private lessons are priced at $100 for six 45-minute lessons; semi-private lessons cost $50 for six 45-minute lessons. Available dates and times for lessons vary at each pool.

Novice synchronized swimming, diving, competitive swimming and water polo teams for youth ages 7-17 are offered at each pool. Every pool and team competes in at least three splash competitions during the summer. Each team has weekly practice; times and days vary by location. The end of the season is celebrated by team participants at every pool with a free Spirit Splash Night on July 31. Participation in each team costs only $25 for eight weeks of summer fun. Sign up at the pool of your choice.

Call 702-229-6309 for more information on Las Vegas city swimming pools.