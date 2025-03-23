DarkSky-certified glamping resort lures serious stargazers

Stargazing at Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase offers a “quietcation” under an endless sky.

Visitors to the Utah glamping resort can starbathe, sip on astro-themed cocktails and immerse themselves in nature.

Under Canvas operates 13 glamping sites across the United States (with more on the way). Situated 14 miles from the Lake Powell marinas and on the border of Grand Staircase-Escalante — a four-hour drive from Las Vegas — this location opened in April 2021 and welcomes around 8,000 visitors annually.

The Lake Powell-Grand Staircase glamping ground is an ideal gateway to attractions in Southern Utah and Northern Arizona, including Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon and Antelope Canyon. This tourist attraction, which pairs astro-tourism and glamping, offers a quiet, rush-free escape while maximizing comfort.

Each safari-inspired stargazing tent at the site is equipped with plush bedding, a private bathroom with hot showers, a flushable toilet and a wood-burning stove. Wi-Fi is purposely unavailable to help visitors detach digitally.

In 2023, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase became the world’s first DarkSky-certified resort, with four of Under Canvas’ other camps now also certified by DarkSky International, a nonprofit organization focused on restoring the nighttime environment and reducing light pollution.

“According to DarkSky, light pollution is increasing globally by nearly 10 percent per year,” says May Lilley, Under Canvas’ chief marketing officer. She explains that 8 out of 10 people live under a light-polluted night sky. “This issue not only hinders our ability to see the stars; it also disrupts wildlife, impacts human health, wastes money and energy and contributes to climate change.”

Under Canvas’ resorts use responsible outdoor lighting to minimize light pollution and low-flow toilets to save water.

Last year, the brand launched the We Own the Night campaign to celebrate Lake Powell-Grand Staircase’s status as a DarkSky-certified resort. This complimentary program invites visitors to partake in astronomy talks, full-moon hikes, star parties, stargazing meditations and galaxy-inspired food and drinks. Special viewing events are held on nights with celestial occurrences, such as a new moon or meteor showers, at the camp’s yoga deck.

The 2025 season at Lake Powell-Grand Staircase runs through Oct. 27. The camp spans 220 acres, with trails for guided hikes and horseback riding. Available outdoor adventures include boating and water sports on Lake Powell’s 2,000 miles of shoreline, UTV rides along cliffs and canyons and canyoneering in Elephant Canyon.

After a day of exploration, visitors can dine with stunning views overlooking the slot canyons, enjoying a menu that features seared trout, miso-marinated skirt steak, certified Angus burgers, cauliflower Caesar salad and vanilla cheesecake, paired with locally crafted beers, specialty cocktails or wine.

Throughout the current season, visitors can also test their knowledge on trivia nights. During cosmic cocktail receptions, drinks such as Space Odyssey, Meteor Mimosas and Shower of Stars are served. Nonalcoholic options include Moon Milk, Star Burst Cider and herbal tea blends.

To fully disconnect from the outside world — cellphones, news and social media — Lilley recommends visitors stay two or three nights.

There’s much to discover, with endless combinations of experiences to create. Cap off the evening on the private deck with toasty campfire s’mores, hot cocoa, a warm blanket and out-of-this-world views.

Star attractions

Here are some other nearby spots to escape the bright lights of Las Vegas and stargaze under pristine night skies:

Red Rock Canyon: About a half-hour drive from Las Vegas, Red Rock is a sight to behold day or night, with a campaign underway to designate it as an Urban Night Sky Place.

Mount Charleston: The Las Vegas Astronomical Society often hosts star parties in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, whose towering elevation gets you that much closer to the heavens.

Lake Mead: From Boulder Beach to the Overton Arm, this 1.5 million-acre national recreation area has no shortage of spots to kick back and count the stars.

Rhyolite: When the sun goes down, this ghost town really comes to life — with a dizzying display of constellations, that is.

Ash Meadows: Turquoise pools shimmer by day, and the Milky Way shines by night, at this oasis just east of Death Valley National Park.

Cathedral Gorge: This state park's otherworldly spires and slot canyons suggest you've traveled light-years. Your actual destination: Hours away from any pesky light pollution.

Tonopah: Just off the Extraterrestrial Highway, naturally, you'll find one of the top stargazing spots in the U.S. Tonopah hosts monthly viewing parties in honor of its more than 7,000 visible stars.