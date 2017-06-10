Free fishing for all — PHOTOS

Saturday was free fishing day across the state, the one day a year when anyone was free to catch their limit without a fishing license.
Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas was one place with a free fishing day event Saturday — the City Council’s annual fishing derby. The Nevada Wildlife Department provided bait and loaner fishing rods with reels while supplies lasted. Las Vegas resident Kennedy Lkeda, 12, showed off a fish she caught at the derby and 10-year-old Jackson Thunell of cast his line in search of bites.
Other free fishing day events ran at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City and Echo Canyon State Park in Lincoln County east of Pioche.