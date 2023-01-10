56°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Recreation

Free passes to Nevada state parks available at public libraries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 1:06 pm
 
Visiting Northern Nevadans roam through the colorful rockscape at Valley of Fire State Park’s ...
Visiting Northern Nevadans roam through the colorful rockscape at Valley of Fire State Park’s Fire Wave in late October 2022. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort is shown on Friday, Feb. 13, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Gary Thompson/L ...
The Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort is shown on Friday, Feb. 13, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fossil on display at an event unveiling the new Ice Age Fossils State Park visitor center pla ...
A fossil on display at an event unveiling the new Ice Age Fossils State Park visitor center plans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada State Parks is offering a way for Nevadans to visit parks for free with the launch of the Library Park Pass program.

The program, which started on the first of the year, allows Nevadans with public library cards to gain free entry to all 27 state parks.

The pass allows visitors a free day-use permit that grants one vehicle with fewer than eight people entry to a park. The pass also covers museum fees at the parks, but it does not cover boating or camping fees.

Library card holders can check out the pass for a one-week period at their local library. Federal, regional or other public lands, like Lake Mead National Recreation Area, are not covered by the pass program.

For more information on the program and Nevada’s state parks, visit parks.nv.gov/about/library-pass.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
3
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
5
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Panoramic views of Lake Mead and its surrounding geology are a highlight of the Historic Railro ...
Lake Mead trail outing geared toward adaptive hikers
RJ

Local nonprofit Trail Access Project invites adaptive hikers, along with their families and friends, to take part in an Oct. 29 outing on the Historic Railroad Trail.

More stories for you
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Look back: The many names of Harry Reid International Airport
Look back: The many names of Harry Reid International Airport
‘We are all downwinders’: New film discusses Nevada’s nuclear fallout
‘We are all downwinders’: New film discusses Nevada’s nuclear fallout
When will Mojave Max emerge? 2023 contest is open
When will Mojave Max emerge? 2023 contest is open
Clark County issues New Year’s Eve air pollution warning
Clark County issues New Year’s Eve air pollution warning
Will Las Vegas see a white Christmas for 2022? No chance
Will Las Vegas see a white Christmas for 2022? No chance