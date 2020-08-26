Get a free rental at Lake Las Vegas Wednesday if you bring your dog

Wednesday, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports is hosting Bring Your Dog to the Lake Day.

Lake Las Vegas Water Sports

Does your dog love the great outdoors as much as you do?

Dogs and up to four humans will be able to rent kayaks and paddleboards for free all day.

“I just wanted a day where there were a lot of dogs around,” says Trevor Pope, the owner of Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. “My dog Revis passed away last year so every year on his anniversary we give back to anyone who has a dog. We have dog pools and dog treats. It’s a good thing.”

Owners can make a reservation online at lakelasvegaswatersports.com with the code REEVIEDAY or walk in tomorrow.

Owners are encouraged to bring shoes for their dogs as the dock surface is hot and can burn paws.

