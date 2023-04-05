44°F
Recreation

Here are some places to play pickleball in the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 8:14 am
 
Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, left, and Cliff Walls, of Las Vegas, play pickleball at the Sunse ...
Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, left, and Cliff Walls, of Las Vegas, play pickleball at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, second from left, swings at the ball while playing pickleball wit ...
Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, second from left, swings at the ball while playing pickleball with, from left, Cliff Walls, Vance Salazar, and Caleb Ritua, all of Las Vegas, at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Caleb Ritua, of Las Vegas, plays pickleball at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, A ...
Caleb Ritua, of Las Vegas, plays pickleball at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, from left, Cliff Walls, Vance Salazar, and Caleb Ritua, all of La ...
Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, from left, Cliff Walls, Vance Salazar, and Caleb Ritua, all of Las Vegas, play pickleball at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A court at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A court at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Courts at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Courts at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A sign for the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A sign for the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Millions of people now play pickleball across the U.S., and there are dozens of courts across the Las Vegas Valley, including some under development.

The paddle sport is similar to tennis and badminton and an estimated 36.5 million people played pickleball in 2022, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

Several local governments are getting involved with the game and have placed pickleball courts at their parks, even one casino-hotel has a number of courts on-site. The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas has 12 permanent pickleball courts and one championship court, which can be converted to four temporary courts, on one of its rooftops.

Meanwhile, the city of Las Vegas is also considering a proposal Wednesday to spend $12 million in grant funds to develop a 30-court pickleball complex at the W. Wayne Bunker Family Park.

The Bend, a $60 million retail complex across from Ikea in the southwest valley, has plans to bring in pickleball tenant Electric Pickle, which will occupy 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. In Henderson, the casual restaurant and sports bar Chicken N Pickle plans to open in late 2023 with several covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts.

Here are just some of the places Southern Nevadans can play pickleball.

Clark County pickleball courts

Clark County has five pickleball court locations, with the largest complex at Sunset Park near Harry Reid International Airport.

— Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Rd, has 24 pickleball courts, including four championship courts.

— Lone Mountain Park, 4445 N. Jensen St., has four courts.

— Cougar Creek Park, 6635 W. Cougar Ave., features two courts.

— Oak Leaf Park, 6401 Farness St., has four courts.

— Bob Price Park, 2100 Bonnie Lane, offers four courts.

North Las Vegas pickleball courts

— Seastrand Community Park, 6330 Camino Eldorado Parkway.

— Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane.

— Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St.

City of Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas maintains 23 pickleball courts at five different locations.

— Durango Hills Park, 3521 N. Durango Dr., features seven courts.

— Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, has four courts.

— Bill Briare Family Park, 650 N. Tenaya Way, has four courts.

— Aloha Shores Park, 7550 Sauer St., includes four courts.

— Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, 2100 St. Louis Ave., offers four courts.

Henderson pickleball courts

— Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road.

— Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Drive.

— Siena Heights Trailhead, 2570 Siena Heights Drive.

— Silver Springs Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway.

— Whitney Mesa Recreation Area, 1661 Galleria Dr. has four courts.

The city also has indoor pickleball courts at the Downtown Recreation Center, 50 Van Wagenen St., according to its website.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

