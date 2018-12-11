Recreation

Kellogg-Zaher runs can start, end your racing calendar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2018 - 4:58 pm
 

Start 2019 on the right foot with a pair of races from Triple Dare Running’s Resolution/Revolution races.

Beginning on New Year’s Eve, runners in the first race have the opportunity to leave anything negative from 2018 behind, by writing it on a slip of paper and leaving it to burn before departing for a 10K, 5K or 1-mile run at Kellogg-Zaher Park.

Then, at noon the next day — plenty of time to sleep in after celebrating the New Year — get 2019 started fresh, with another 10K, 5K or 1-mile race, again from Kellogg-Zaher Park.

Runners can opt to do either one of the races, if you do both, you get double the medals. A sneak peak of the medals are posted on Triple Dare Running’s Facebook page. If you’re going to just pick one race, do New Year’s Day. It’s a shiny, metal medal.

The course is the same both days and is fairly flat, strollers are welcome on the course. But, worthy of noting: the 10K is a double out and back, which can be a bit of a bore in terms of scenery.

This year’s races have all-you-can-drink beer from Lovelady Brewing Company for after the race. Strollers are not welcome in the beer tent, 21 and older only. Organizers ask that you plan ahead and drink responsibly.

Lovelady also is the race sponsor and the location of the packet pick-up on Dec. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. Right now, the 10K is $55, the 5K is $45 and the 1-mile is $30. Discounts are available for active military and veterans. Email either heidi@tripledareruns.com or aubrey@tripedareruns.com for more.

Post holiday run

Knock two items off the post-holiday list with the White Elephant 5K on Jan. 12 on the 215 Beltway Trail in Summerlin. Keep your New Year’s resolution going and get rid of a gift you didn’t want or need.

Runners are encouraged to leave an unwanted gift at the start line and then grab a new treat for themselves after finishing the out-and-back race.

Run by the Community Running Series, the race cost $15 in advance and $20 day of. That’ll get you in, get your White Elephant gift but don’t expect t-shirts, medals or chip timing with that low cost.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Recreation
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Recreation Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like