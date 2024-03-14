50°F
Recreation

More chances to ski — and support charity — thanks to Mother Nature

Ski slopes at Brian Head in Southern Utah
Snowfall allows winter resorts to extend seasons
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Updated March 15, 2024 - 8:57 am
Ski instructor Timber Hjellum wrangles students Fynn and Isabella during youth ski lessons at L ...
Ski instructor Timber Hjellum wrangles students Fynn and Isabella during youth ski lessons at Lee Canyon ski resort. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young ski and snowboard students line up for their last run of the morning at Lee Canyon ski re ...
Young ski and snowboard students line up for their last run of the morning at Lee Canyon ski resort. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skiers take a lift at Brian Head Resort. (Mike Saemisch/Brian Head Resort)
Skiers take a lift at Brian Head Resort. (Mike Saemisch/Brian Head Resort)
A skier skims a pond at Brian Head Resort. (Mike Saemisch/Brian Head Resort)
A skier skims a pond at Brian Head Resort. (Mike Saemisch/Brian Head Resort)

Snow lovers can get extra time on the slopes this winter.

The two closest winter sports resorts to Las Vegas are extending their seasons into April and beyond.

Lee Canyon said it will stay open through at least April 14, and perhaps on weekends after that, depending on conditions.

In addition, the Spring Mountains resort is forecast to receive about a foot of snow this weekend. It received 5 inches of snow Wednesday night and snow fell most of Thursday.

Lee Canyon is also extending its hours on Fridays.

Guests can enjoy two additional hours of skiing and snowboarding on the Rabbit and Bluebird chairlifts while the Bristlecone Bar will be serving food and beverages until 6 p.m.

Known as “Feel Good Fridays,” daily tickets are $25 on Friday. Lee Canyon donates $5 of every sale to the High Fives Foundation, a Reno-based nonprofit that helps people who have suffered life-altering injuries get back into mountain sports. Since its inception in 2017, the fundraiser has generated more than $75,000 for the nonprofit.

“Spring has always been a favorite time of year for Lee Canyon’s local guests. We want to allow people to enjoy the longer days and spring skiing and snowboarding conditions,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director.

Brian Head Resort in Southern Utah had planned to close April 14, but announced this week that it now plans a May 5 closing date.

“Brian Head Resort is in full operation, with snow tubing, night skiing, ski lessons, and dining available through Sunday, April 14,” spokesman James Craven said in a news release. “Then the resort will begin to scale down those operations while keeping the lifts running seven days a week from April 15 through May 5, as conditions allow. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

