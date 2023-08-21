86°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Recreation

Mount Charleston camping, picnic fee increases proposed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2023 - 3:01 pm
New picnic tables are shown before the grand opening ceremony for reopened Cathedral Rock Picni ...
New picnic tables are shown before the grand opening ceremony for reopened Cathedral Rock Picnic Area Tuesday, May 21, 2013, at Mount Charleston's Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. (James DeHaven/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As local officials were dealing with flooding on Mount Charleston resulting from what used to be Tropical Storm Hilary, federal officials proposed major fee increases for using campgrounds and picnic areas in the Spring Mountains.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that it is seeking public comment on fee hikes for recreation sites in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, including the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

For example, the fee for a single picnic site at Cathedral Rock — currently $12 Monday through Thursday and $18 Friday through Sunday — would increase to $20.

A single campground site at Kyle Canyon Campground — currently $12 Monday through Thursday and $19 Friday through Sunday — would climb to $35.

“The resources derived through collection of fees create a more financial sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations,” Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said in a press release.

The increases would go into effect in 2024 or 2025, the Forest Service said.

Comments on the proposed fee increases are being accepted until the end of business hours on Oct. 16. They can be submitted through the Forest Service website, by email at SM.FS.HTRecFees@usda.gov or by mail at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, NV 89431.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
What are they hiding? AG’s office delays response to records requests
What are they hiding? AG’s office delays response to records requests
2
Teachers union wants to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
Teachers union wants to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
3
CCSD outlines its latest teacher pay proposal
CCSD outlines its latest teacher pay proposal
4
Biden cuts vacation in Lake Tahoe short to visit Maui
Biden cuts vacation in Lake Tahoe short to visit Maui
5
Nevada assemblywoman enters race for Lee’s House seat
Nevada assemblywoman enters race for Lee’s House seat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Yoga bolsters mental, physical strength at any age
By Natalie Burt • Special / RJ

Why not try yoga during these downward dog days of summer? Local instructor Diane Rosenstein, 72, explains how it nurtures our bodies and minds.

Injuries to the upper arm muscles and tendons are most common in men ages 30 to 50, but women a ...
How to avoid sprains, strains and tears of the upper arms
By Dr. Douglas Bartels Mayo Clinic News Network

Despite their strength, the biceps and triceps can be damaged through overuse or forceful injury, such as lifting a heavy object from a truck bed or incorrectly using weights at the gym.

More stories
Las Vegas lucks out in Hilary’s wake, Mount Charleston residents without power, water
Las Vegas lucks out in Hilary’s wake, Mount Charleston residents without power, water
Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer
Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer
Lee Canyon opens mountain bike trail where you can take it easy
Lee Canyon opens mountain bike trail where you can take it easy
York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument
York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument
Fire northwest of Las Vegas grows to 35 acres
Fire northwest of Las Vegas grows to 35 acres
York Fire nearly two-thirds contained; authorities prep for dry weather
York Fire nearly two-thirds contained; authorities prep for dry weather