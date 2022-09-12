Mountain bikers hit the trails at Lee Canyon

The Mount Charleston attraction held a soft opening for its downhill mountain bike park.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, right, followed by Rich Mueller, public information officer for Clark County Parks and Recreation, ride down a new downhill mountain bike park trail at the Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s proof you don’t need a pair of skis to enjoy the recreation opportunities on Mount Charleston.

Lee Canyon held a soft opening on Monday for its downhill mountain biking park.

Weather permitting, bikers can enjoy the trails daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The trails are part of the canyon’s first outdoor summer sports area, which opened last month following a lengthy legal battle over protecting an endangered butterfly species.

Lee Canyon says trail building will continue throughout the fall and next spring. Trails will be fully open Saturdays and Sundays, but there may be partial closures on weekdays as the canyon builds additional trails.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.