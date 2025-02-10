Want to skate away? Places to roller skate in Las Vegas

So you want to strap on an old pair of skates and take your inner child — or perhaps actual children in your family — to a place to glide away? The Las Vegas Valley has you covered.

Floyd Mayweather's Skate Rock City on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas was open for skating on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Marsha Eiman, 75, Tom Burch, 78, and Pat Finnegan Keller, 70, skate hand-in-hand during an Adult Skate session at the former Crystal Palace skating center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. The venue is now called Skate Rock City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roller skating dates back to the 1800s when a British machinist invented “metal-wheeled boots,” according to the Roller Skate USA website.

Public rinks began to spring up that century.

The family-friendly activity evolved and “The Roller Disco Explosion” in the late 1900s sealed dry-land skating as a cultural mainstay, Roller Skate USA noted.

Las Vegas has its own history with the hobby.

Crystal Palace on Boulder Highway, for example, first opened its doors in 1965.

The venue — bought by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in recent years— has since rebranded to Skate Rock City.

That’s just one spot local can frequent today.

Skate Rock City

The rink, 4680 Boulder Highway, opens Wednesday to Sunday.

General admission costs $15 plus an additional $5 to rent skates or rollerblades, according to the business’s website, which notes skating lessons are available.

Admission for non-skaters, or chaperones, is listed at $12.

More information can be found here.

Crystal Palace Skating Center

A second Crystal Palace rink still operates at 3901 N. Rancho Drive.

The venue opens six days a week, only closing on Mondays.

Listed prices on its website run from $11 to $13, with an additional $5 to rent skates.

The venue offers party packages.

For more information, visit here.

Outdoor skating

Enthusiasts don’t always have to pay or be stuck in an indoor venue to skate locally.

Skaters have been spotted at parks, such as the concrete trails at Sunset Park.

Several 0ther public parks have concrete hockey rinks skaters can also take advantage of.

One of them is at Anthem Hills Park in Henderson, 2256 Reunion Drive.

That opens daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pop-up rinks

Several seasonal rinks have popped up from time to time.

The Venetian and TAO Group Hospitality partnered last year with Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace to operate a skating rink at TAO Beach Dayclub.

Flipper’s originally opened on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The brand was resurrected a few years back by its co-founders and singer Usher. The attraction offers residencies across the world.

The 1970s-themed venue is currently “closed for the season.”

Roller Rink on The Lawn, a “retro-inspired” attraction, will open at Downtown Summerlin this month until May.

The rink is on the same spot where ice skating is held during the winter holidays.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.