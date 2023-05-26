Want to swim off Strip this summer? Check out these local pools, splash pads
Not everyone wants to go the Strip for a swim. Here are some regional pools across the Las Vegas Valley to help you and your family keep cool.
After a long, cold winter, it’s finally pool season — but not everyone wants to head to the Strip for a swim.
Here is a list of county and city public pools and splash pads to help you keep cool this summer.
City of Las Vegas pools
For the most up-to-date information on pool hours, visit lasvegasnevada.gov/Residents/Parks-Facilities.
Baker Pool
Opening Day: June 6
Hours: Open swim is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.
Address: 1020 E. St. Louis Ave.
Price: Daily pool fees are $2 for 4-17 and seniors 50+, $3 for adults 18-49, 3 and younger free.
Amenities include two, one-meter diving boards, lockers and coast guard-approved life jackets.
Garside Pool
Opening Day: May 29
Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday
Address: 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive
Price: Daily pool fees are $2 for 4-17 and seniors 50+, $3 for adults 18-49, 3 and younger free.
This pool features water slides, swimming lessons and a one-meter diving board.
Martinez Hall Family Pool
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: From June 5 through Aug. 5, pool hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; closed Sunday.
Address: 889 N. Pecos Road
Price: Daily pool fees are $2 for 4-17 and seniors 50+, $3 for adults 18-49, 3 and younger free.
Municipal Pool
Dates: Open until Sept. 5
Hours: Starting May 30, open swim hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and 7-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; and limited lanes adult swim hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Sunday.
Address: 431 E. Bonanza Road
Price: Ages 3 and younger free, $2 for ages 4 to 17 and ages 50 and up, $3 for adults aged 18 to 49.
This public pool owned by the city of Las Vegas has a 14-lane competitive pool, two springboards, swimming lessons and water exercise classes, and has space for parties.
The entire pool is indoors, and was renovated just two years ago.
Pavilion Center Pool
Dates: June 5 through Aug. 5
Hours: Open swim is noon to 4 p.m. daily, and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Long course swim is available from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Lap swim available 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Address: 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Price: Ages 3 and younger free, $2 for ages 4 to 17 and ages 50 and up, $3 for adults aged 18 to 49.
Pool toys, swimming lessons and water exercise classes are available at this pool.
North Las Vegas pools
For more information on North Las Vegas pools, visit cityofnorthlasvegas.com/things-to-do/pools.
Silver Mesa Recreation Center Pool
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Open swim is noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; noon-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Address: 4025 Allen Lane
Price: Day passes are free for children 3 and under; $2 for children 3-17 and 55+; $3 for adults 18 to 54. Season passes are $50 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $75 for adults 18 to 54; family passes for up to four people are $200.
This pool is outdoors and features two waterslides.
Petitti Pool
Opening Day: June 3
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.
Address: 2505 N. Bruce St.
Price: Day passes are $1 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $2 for adults 18 to 54; free to children 3 and under. Season passes are $50 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $75 for adults 18 to 54; family passes for up to four people are $200.
Walker Pool
Opening Day: June 3
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.
Address: 1509 June Ave.
Price: Day passes are $1 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $2 for adults 18 to 54; free to children 3 and under. Season passes are $50 for children 3 to 17 and adults 55+; $75 for adults 18 to 54; family passes for up to four people are $200.
Henderson pools
For additional information on city of Henderson pools, visit cityofhenderson.com.
Black Mountain Aquatic Complex
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.
Address: 599 Greenway Road
Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.
Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Address: 250 S. Green Valley Parkway
Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.
Heritage Park Aquatic Complex
Hours: Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with limited lanes from 4-7 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and limited lanes from 4-6 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; closed Sunday; Open dive on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
Address: 310 S. Racetrack Road
Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.
Silver Springs Outdoor Swimming Pool
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Monday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Address: Located at the Silver Springs Recreation Center at 1951 Silver Springs Parkway
Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults; $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.
Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Monday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 1640 Price St.
Price: Daily admission is $3 for adults; $2 for youth, teens, children and military; free for children 3 and under.
Whitney Ranch Activity Pool
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Monday and Wednesday noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Address: 1575 W. Galleria Drive
Price: Daily admission is $5 for adults; $3 for youth, teens, seniors and military; free 3 and under.
Spring Valley pools
More information on Clark County pools can be found at clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/parks___recreation/services/pools___aquatic/index.php.
Desert Breeze Aquatic Center – Outdoor Water Park
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from noon-5 p.m.
Address: 8275 Spring Mountain Road
Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.
Desert Breeze Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool
Hours: Lap swimming hours for lap lanes are Monday through Friday 6-11 a.m. and 2:30-8 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sunday. Family swimming hours in the shallow pool (3-5 feet deep) are Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday. See the Clark County website for other special closure dates.
Address: 8275 Spring Mountain Road
Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.
Sunrise Manor and east valley pools
Hollywood Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool
Hours: Laps swim hours are 7-11 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Family swim is Monday and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Address: 1550 S. Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.
Walnut Water Park
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 1-6 p.m., Saturday 1-8 p.m. Closed Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Address: 3075 N. Walnut Road
Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.
Parkdale Water Park
Opening Day: May 27
Hours: Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-6 p.m.
Address: 3200 Ferndale St.
Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.
South valley pools
Paradise Water Park
Hours: For May 28 through Aug. 6, the park’s hours are 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Address: 4775 S. McLeod Drive
Price: $2 for youth 3 to 17, $3 for adults 18 to 54, $1 for 55+, free for those aged 3 and under.
Splash Pads
Splash pads in the city of Las Vegas are open from May 1 through Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and free to the public.
All-American Park
Address: 1551 S. Buffalo Drive
Alyn Beck Memorial Park
Address: 9220 Brent Lane
Angel Park
Address: 241 S. Durango Drive
Baker Park
Address: 1020 E. St. Louis Ave.
Bill Briare Family Park
Address: 650 N. Tenaya Way.
Bob Baskin Park
Address: 2901 Oakey Blvd.
Bruce Trent Park
Address: 8851 Vegas Drive
Centennial Hills Park
Address: 7101 N. Buffalo Drive
Douglas A. Selby Park
Address: 1293 N. Sandhill Road
East Las Vegas Family Park
Address: 4480 E. Washington Ave.
Estelle Neal Park
Address: 6075 Rebecca Road
Gary Dexter Park
Address: 800 Upland Blvd.
Gilcrease Brothers
Address: 10011 Gilcrease Ave.
Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park
Address: 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.
Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex
Address: 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Lorenzi Park
Address: 3333 W. Washington Ave.
Patriot Park
Address: 4050 Thom Blvd.
Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park
Address: 5425 Corbett St.
Rainbow Family Park
Address: 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.
Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex
Address: 6075 N. Durango Drive
Rotary Park
Address: 901 Hinson St.
Sunny Springs Park
Address: 7620 Golden Talon Ave.
Stupak Park
Address: 300 W. Boston Ave. (Due to repairs, this location will not open May 1.)
Teton Trails
Address: 7850 N. Bradley Ave.
Trigono Hills Park
Address: 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway
West Charleston Lions/Essex Circle Park
Address: 600 Essex Circle
Winding Trails Park
Address: 7250 N. Ft. Apache Road
Woofter Family Park
Address: 1600 Rock Springs Drive
South, southwest and central valley splash pads
Cougar Creek Park
Address: 6635 W. Cougar Ave.
Doc Johnson Rose Garden
Address: 5330 Somerset Hills Ave.
Duck Creek Park
Address: 8650 Pollock Drive
Exploration Peak Park
Address: 9700 S. Buffalo Drive
Molasky Family Park
Address: 1065 E. Twain Ave.
Nathaniel Jones Park
Address: 8800 Sparkling Chandon Drive
Somerset Hills Park
Address: 10717 Valencia Hills St.
Sunset Park
Address: 2601 E. Sunset Road
Summerlin/west valley splash pads
Charlie Frias Park
Address: 4801 S Decatur Blvd.
Echo Trail Park
Address: 5655 Buffalo Drive
Mountain Crest Recreation Area
Address: 4701 N. Durango Drive
Paul Meyer Park
Address: 4525 New Forest Drive
Red Ridge Park
Address: 9198 W. Arby Ave.
Ridgebrook Park
Address: 3600 Ridgehollow Drive
Spring Valley Community Park
Address: 7600 W. Flamingo Road
Sunrise Manor/east valley splash pads
Alexander Villas Park
Address: 3620 Lincoln Road
Desert Inn Park
Address: 3606 Vista Del Monte Drive
Joe Shoong Park
Address: 1503 Wesley St.
Maslow Park
Address: 4900 E. Lana Drive
Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center
Address: 2050 Bonnie Lane
Von Tobel Park
Address: 3586 Tokyo Court
Whitney Park
Address: 5712 E. Missouri Ave.
Winchester Park
Address: 3130 McLeod Drive
North Las Vegas splash pads
Craig Ranch Regional Park Splash Pad
Address: 628 W. Craig Road
Flores Park Splash Pad
Address: 4133 Allen Lane
Hartke Park Splash Pad
Address: 1301 E. Tonopah Ave.
Joe Kneip Park Splash Pad
Address: 2800 Judson Ave.
Nature Discovery Park Splash Pad
Address: 2627 Nature Park Drive
Prentiss Walker Park Splash Pad
Address: 1509 June St.
Tropical Breeze Park Splash Pad
Address: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway
Henderson splash pads
Splash pads in Henderson are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from April 1 through Oct. 31.
Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens
Address: 50 Casa Del Fuego St.
Amador Vista Park
Address: 1562 Amador Lane
Aventura Park
Address: 2525 Via Firenze
Capriola Park
Address: 2155 Via Firenze
Dundee Jones Park
Address: 10550 Jeffreys St.
Esselmont Park
Address: 2725 Anthem Highlands Drive
Hayley Hendricks Park
Address: 811 Ithaca Ave.
Heritage Park
Address: 350 S. Racetrack Road
Hidden Falls Park & Amargosa Trailhead
Address: 281 W. Horizon Drive
Madeira Canyon Park
Address: 2390 Democracy Drive
Mission Hills Park
Address: 551 E. Mission Drive
Paseo Vista Park
Address: 2505 Paseo Verde Parkway
Pebble Park
Address: 8975 S. Topaz
Reunion Trails Park & Amargosa Trailhead
Address: 44 Chapata Drive
Saguaro Park
Address: 600 Pounds Way
Water Street Plaza
Address: 240 S. Water St.
Wells Park
Address: 1640 Price St.
Weston Hills Park
Address: 950 Weston Ridge St.