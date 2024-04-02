63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Recreation

Why this Utah national monument is raising its admission prices

Cedar Breaks National Monument’s amphitheater is a half-mile deep and filled with multi-hued ...
Cedar Breaks National Monument’s amphitheater is a half-mile deep and filled with multi-hued hoodoos, fins and arches. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Cedar Breaks trail on a clear-sky day. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Cedar Breaks trail on a clear-sky day. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Friends and families attempt to break the world record for largest swimming lesson at Wet 'n' W ...
Summer is coming. Here’s how to keep kids safe while swimming
A group of children jump into the pool together on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Swim and Socia ...
Which Las Vegas resort pools are open to locals?
Outwild merges scenic beauty with self-discovery. (Dally Tram)
‘The outdoors on training wheels’: Outwild pairs nature with self-discovery
Jim Boone, an ecologist and expert on local hiking trails and birding spots, poses for a portra ...
‘Yoda of the Mojave’ shares vast knowledge of Southern Nevada trails
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

If you’re driving to Southern Utah this summer, it’s going to cost you a little bit more to visit one national monument.

Cedar Breaks National Monument has raised its entrance and entrance fees, effective April 1, park officials said in a statement.

They said the “new pricing structure will bring the monument into closer alignment with nearby and comparable campground services. The increased fees will provide additional revenue to fund operations and deferred maintenance projects.”

Officials said the last “significant change” in fees happened in 2018.

Pricing structure

Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25

Per Person/Bicycle Pass: $15

Motorcycle Pass: $20

Cedar Breaks Specific Annual Pass: $45

Point Supreme Campground Standard Site w/showers, no electricity: $30

Point Supreme Campground Walk-in Tent w/showers, no electricity: $20

Cedar Breaks National Monument is about 200 miles and four hours away from Las Vegas, near Cedar City, Utah. It features a half-mile-deep geologic amphitheater with an eclectic assortment of red, orange, pink and white formations that include hoodoos, fins and arches.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Darcy Shore plays against her father, Josh Shore, at Vegas Indoor Pickleball. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Inside the pickleball craze in Southern Nevada
By Sarah Bun

The easy-to-learn activity remains the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Locally, more and more courts have cropped up to keep up with demand.

 
These are the best workouts for each decade of your life
By Kaitlin Vogel • Parade

You can enjoy and benefit from exercise at any age — it just requires choosing the right workouts for your body and physical fitness level.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
More chances to ski — and support charity — thanks to Mother Nature
recommend 2
‘A wow factor’: Las Vegas Ballpark celebrates 5 years — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Plane crash near Costco, highway kills several in Tennessee
recommend 4
5 alluring destinations for a day trip from Las Vegas
recommend 5
Police: Janitor sexually assaulted student in classroom
recommend 6
Suspected DUI driver arrested after 4 people hit at vigil in North Las Vegas