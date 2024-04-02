Why this Utah national monument is raising its admission prices

The National Park Service is increasing fees at a popular national monument located roughly 200 miles from Las Vegas.

Cedar Breaks National Monument’s amphitheater is a half-mile deep and filled with multi-hued hoodoos, fins and arches. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re driving to Southern Utah this summer, it’s going to cost you a little bit more to visit one national monument.

Cedar Breaks National Monument has raised its entrance and entrance fees, effective April 1, park officials said in a statement.

They said the “new pricing structure will bring the monument into closer alignment with nearby and comparable campground services. The increased fees will provide additional revenue to fund operations and deferred maintenance projects.”

Officials said the last “significant change” in fees happened in 2018.

Pricing structure

Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25

Per Person/Bicycle Pass: $15

Motorcycle Pass: $20

Cedar Breaks Specific Annual Pass: $45

Point Supreme Campground Standard Site w/showers, no electricity: $30

Point Supreme Campground Walk-in Tent w/showers, no electricity: $20

Cedar Breaks National Monument is about 200 miles and four hours away from Las Vegas, near Cedar City, Utah. It features a half-mile-deep geologic amphitheater with an eclectic assortment of red, orange, pink and white formations that include hoodoos, fins and arches.

