Catholic Mass suspensions extended in Las Vegas diocese

The bishop’s order extends a suspension of Masses that was already in effect through this weekend.

Parishioners pray during Sunday Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church where they were asked to use social distancing, hand washing and sanitizers on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas.

A parishioner prays during Sunday Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church where they were asked to use social distancing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Monsignor Gordon, purple, begins Sunday Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church where parishioners were asked to use social distancing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Catholic Masses in the Diocese of Las Vegas will be suspended until at least April 30, Bishop George Leo Thomas has announced.

Thomas’ order extends a suspension of Masses that was already in effect through this weekend.

In a letter Monday to diocesan priests and administrators, Thomas wrote that the move, aimed at mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus, was made on the basis of information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

Thomas also is dispensing Catholics in the diocese and Catholics who visit the diocese from their obligation to attend Sunday Masses through the weekend of April 25 and 26.

Suspension of activities at parish venues also has been extended. In addition, Thomas writes, “I continue to encourage pastors and parish leaders to dissuade various groups, both related and unrelated to the parish, from gathering in private homes, placing participants, children, and the elderly in danger.

“I am aware of the burden that this decision places upon all of you, most especially during these Holy Seasons of Lent and Easter. However, I believe that the painful decisions we make in the short term will have beneficial effects in all our communities in the long run.”

The order will remain in effect until April 30, Thomas writes, “and will be revisited at that time.”

The diocese televises Mass at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on KVCW-TV, Channel 33. To watch local parishes’ streamed Masses, follow the link on the diocese’s webpage (dioceseoflasvegas.org).

