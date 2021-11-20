Celebrate Hanukkah with parties, food and menorah lightings

Festive events in which everyone can celebrate the Jewish holiday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Dancing Dreidels perform at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Arik Raiter lights the menorah for the second day of Hanukkah at an event hosted by the Chabad Of Henderson in Henderson, Dec. 23, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Dancing Dreidels, including Shaul Rimler of Phoenix, left, and Mendy Piekarski of Miami dance during the Grand Menorah lighting ceremony at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on the first day of Hanukkah. Dec. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The first night of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Nov. 28.

The eight-day Jewish “festival of lights” usually falls in late-November or mid-December. This year, Hanukkah menorahs will be lit soon after Thanksgiving dinners and Black Friday shopping.

Hanukkah is commonly celebrated with gift exchanges, traditional foods such as latkes and nightly lightings of a menorah called a hanukiah.

Below are festive events in which everyone can celebrate the Jewish holiday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Grand Menorah lighting, Nov. 28

Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 28 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony, featuring a 20-foot-tall Grand Menorah, will be led by Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada to welcome the holiday known as the Festival of Lights.

The menorah will remain on display through the Hanukkah season. vegasexperience.com

Menorah Lighting, Dec. 1

Celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin. The event will have a menorah lighting, kids’ activities, a photo booth, doughnuts, hot cocoa, entertainment and ice skating at the Rock Rink.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. at The Dining Arroyo at Downtown Summerlin. summerlin.com/downtown-summerlin

Free arcade tokens

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas at Area15 will offer 10 free game tokens for guests visiting during the eight nights of Hanukkah from Nov. 28 through Dec. 5.

Hanukkah dishes

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, located at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, will offer a Hanukkah menu available for dine-in and take out from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.

The Hanukkah menu includes challah bread with honey butter, $10; shaved carrot and radish salad with arugula and citrus vinaigrette, $13; braised brisket with red wine demi, rainbow carrots and mashed potatoes, $29; and apple pie knish with cinnamon crème anglaise, $10. Reservations are encouraged and can be made on the website here or by calling 702-617-7191. bottiglialv.com

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Summerlin, will offer a Hannukah menu available for dine-in and take out from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.

The menu of “Hearthstone’s Hanukkah Favorites” includes homemade challah bread with honey butter, $10; traditional potato latkes with smoked salmon, capers, dill crème fraiche and shallots, $15; beef brisket with glazed rainbow carrot, pearl onion, red wine demi and sweet potato, $29; and chocolate babka bread pudding with French vanilla ice cream, kosher chocolate and caramel sauce and fresh mint, $10. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 702-797-7344.

The Miracle on Spring Mountain holiday-themed pop-up bar is taking over The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road.

The Las Vegas location of the Miracle Bar Popup will transform the lounge into a fully immersive Winter Wonderland from Nov. 22 through a New Year’s Eve celebration.

On Nov. 28, the bar will celebrate a Vodka and Latke Party with free latkes and cheap vodka shots. thesanddollarlv.com

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.