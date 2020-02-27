61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Religion

Church LV opens second campus in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 4:28 pm
 

In 2002, 27 people showed up for the first church service at Benny and Wendy Perez’s house.

Now, Church LV — a nondenominational Christian church — has more than 4,000 regular attendees and recently opened its second campus in the Las Vegas Valley. Its first campus is in Henderson’s Seven Hills.

“We just kept growing and growing and we outgrew our campus,” said Benny, one of the church’s pastors and founders.

The megachurch started using its new Green Valley campus — on East Sunset Road in Las Vegas — in October and held a dedication ceremony Jan. 26. Joel Osteen — a televangelist and pastor of Houston-based Lakewood Church — was the guest pastor at the dedication.

In 2018, Church LV bought an approximately 90,000-square-foot former Kmart building, and it took about 18 months to remodel the space.

While renovations were underway in March 2019, a fire broke out and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the roof.

The fire department did a great job of containing the fire and no one was injured, Benny said. “Lives lost or hurt is always our main concern.”

As a result of the fire, the timeline for renovations was delayed by two months. Now, the new church campus has been open for a few months.

The building includes an auditorium that can accommodate 2,000 people, a secure space for children’s classes and activities, a family worship room where parents and their children can watch the church service live on a television screen, and a lobby where attendees can mingle and chat. The church also plans to have a coffee bar.

Wendy — who’s also a pastor and founder of Church LV — said the bigger vision is for the space to be a “transformation center” that will be used nearly 24/7. As she talked on a recent Tuesday afternoon at the church, work was underway in the lobby preparing for a youth night that evening.

Phase II of the building remodel project — slated to wrap up later this year — will include basketball courts and a community center space that will be open to the public.

Starting a church

Wendy’s parents are pastors and Benny was a youth pastor in Southern California and then Seattle — the city where the couple met.

In the Pacific Northwest, Benny led “one of the nation’s greatest youth revivals,” according to the church’s website, and it led to forming an international ministry called Benny Perez Ministries.

Benny and Wendy travel to speak at churches. A couple of decades ago, one of their speaking destinations was Las Vegas.

“We kind of fell in love with Vegas,” Benny said. They didn’t know anyone when they moved to the Las Vegas Valley in 2001. But it was a convenient place to live, Benny said, due to many flight options and the ease of being able to travel.

After living in the valley for a year, “God really put in our hearts to start a church,” Benny said.

At the first worship service and Bible study at the Perezes’ house, the couple only knew two of the attendees. Children gathered upstairs in their home’s loft.

The couple continued to hold church services in their house. Once they reached 75 regular attendees, they needed to find someplace else to meet.

The church — at one point called The Church at South Las Vegas, which ran into financial woes during the recession — was officially formed in 2003. A series of moves happened during that time and at one point, the church was using the Regal Colonnade movie theater on South Eastern Avenue for services.

The Seven Hills campus opened in 2005.

Church LV today

Today, Church LV has 35 staff members — including seven pastors — and about 470 volunteers. Six of the 27 people who attended the first gathering at the Perezes’ house still attend the church.

Benny and Wendy — who’ll celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in March — have three children, ages 19, 15 and 12. In 2013, Benny wrote a book called “More: Discovering the God of More when Life Gives You Less.”

Church LV is one of the most diverse churches in the Las Vegas Valley and is multi-generational and multi-ethnic, Benny said. “The spectrum is huge here, which we love.”

When people come to Church LV, they tend to be shocked by the diversity and make comments like, “Whoa; everyone’s here,” Benny said.

At Church LV, “we strive for authenticity,” Benny said. Everyone has challenges, and just because someone is a follower of Jesus doesn’t mean they’re perfect, he added.

Wendy said: “We don’t want to put on airs.”

The Perez couple told their congregation they were in marriage counseling and some people gasped, Benny said. “We’ll tell on ourselves and people love that.”

Benny said the church’s vision includes opening more campuses. And, he said, it would be amazing to have a campus on the Strip someday.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

If you go

Services: 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays. The Seven Hills campus also has a service at 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Locations: The Green Valley campus is at 3760 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas. The Seven Hills campus is at 3051 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

More information: 702-361-1579 or churchlv.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Pope Francis salutes faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before leaving after his wee ...
During virus crisis, Pope observes usual Ash Wednesday customs
By Nicole Winfield and Jim Gomez The Associated Press

Neither the priests nor the faithful wore face masks, but Rome has largely been spared the virus as Italy’s national case count grew to 400.

A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist ...
Methodist Church leaders reveal plan for separation
By Travis Loller The Associated Press

United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides unveiled a plan Friday for a new conservative denomination that would split from the rest of the church in an attempt to resolve a yearslong dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy.