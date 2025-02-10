Construction starts on new Mormon chapel in Summerlin

The building will span more than 16,000 square feet and is scheduled to be completed this fall.

Construction is underway on a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 880 Crossbridge Drive near Stonebridge Park on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Mormon church has started construction on a new chapel in Summerlin.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a ceremonial groundbreaking last month for a meetinghouse on Crossbridge Drive near Sky Vista Drive. The chapel will span more than 16,000 square feet and is scheduled to be completed in October, said Debbi Greer, assistant director of the Greater Las Vegas Public Affairs Council for the LDS church.

It will serve 1,000 members who live on the western edge of Las Vegas, according to the church.

The nearly 6-acre property is next to Stonebridge Park but otherwise surrounded by housing tracts. Project plans show a 67-foot steeple in the center of the building, according to a city of Las Vegas staff report from 2022.

There are currently more than 95 meetinghouses across the valley. The buildings hold Sunday worship services, youth events and other community gatherings, the church said.

Locally, the church’s only other construction plans are for the temple near Lone Mountain in the northwest valley and a chapel on the same plot of land, Greer said.

Property records show the church bought the project site on Crossbridge in 2018 for about $2.4 million from Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Holdings, as the company is now known.

Summerlin is Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community, spanning 22,500 acres and boasting more than 120,000 residents.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.