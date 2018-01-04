Religion

Funeral for Mormon president Thomas S. Monson set for next week

The Associated Press
January 4, 2018 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated January 4, 2018 - 3:22 pm

Funeral services for Mormon church president Thomas S. Monson have been set for Jan. 12 in Salt Lake City.

Church officials said Wednesday that a public viewing will be held all day on Jan. 11 with the funeral to follow at noon the next day.

Both events will take place inside the religion’s conference center, which has a 21,000-seat theater.

Monson died Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. He was 90.

Monson was president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for nearly a decade and had served in leadership positions for more than 50 years.

