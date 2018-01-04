Funeral for Mormon president Thomas S. Monson set for next week

Funeral services for Mormon church president Thomas S. Monson have been set for Jan. 12 in Salt Lake City.

FILE - In this April 4, 2015, file photo, President Thomas S. Monson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to the audience during the opening session of the Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, died after nine years in office. He was 90. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Church officials said Wednesday that a public viewing will be held all day on Jan. 11 with the funeral to follow at noon the next day.

Both events will take place inside the religion’s conference center, which has a 21,000-seat theater.

Monson died Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. He was 90.

Monson was president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for nearly a decade and had served in leadership positions for more than 50 years.